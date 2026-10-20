Why Jaylen McGill Can Become UNC Football's Secret Weapon

A common misconception about the North Carolina Tar Heels is that they lack premier talent on both sides of the ball. That talent has helped the program and head coach Bill Belichick to a 4-2 start, coming off a major victory over the Duke Blue Devils.

North Carolina features the ACC's second-best wide receiver, Jordan Shipp; breakout defensive tackle Xavier Lewis; top-three ACC safety Greg Smith; future NFL pass rusher Melkart Abou Jaoude; and uber-talented tight end Jelani Thurman. These players have been major factors in the team's success this fall.

Tar Heels May Have Secret Weapon in the Backfield

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils saftey Patrick Smith-Young (2) tackles North Carolina Tar Heels running back Jaylen McGill (27) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One player on Saturday emerged as a potential star in the making at running back as the run game began to find itself. Jaylen McGill, who scored the go-ahead touchdown in the final two minutes, is the most naturally talented running back on the roster. He could be the Tar Heels' secret weapon down the stretch.

McGill has shown a few flashes this season: the burst, the decisiveness as a runner, the ability to press the line of scrimmage and find the back door, and the burst to generate explosive plays into the second and third levels. That came to full fruition on Saturday, carrying the ball 12 times for 75 yards and the game-winning touchdown.

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels running back Jaylen McGill (27) runs the ball down field in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McGill could be North Carolina's secret weapon in the coming weeks after fellow running back Benjamin Hall left the game in the first quarter with an injury. That left Demon June and McGill as the top two rushers on offense, both of whom added a lightning-and-thunder combination.

McGill is certainly the lightning, and it wouldn't surprise me if offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino rode the hot hand if his sophomore's talents continue to add immense production against Syracuse.

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Jaylen McGill (27) reactrs after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McGill Could Be Key for UNC's Upcoming Games

I don't mean to look ahead, but it is hard not to see North Carolina's home game against the country's top-ranked team, the Miami Hurricanes, as an opportunity for the team to put their best talents on the field, including McGill.

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Jaylen McGill (27) scores a touchdown against Duke Blue Devils saftey Che Ojarikre (9) during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels are built on their three-running-back rotation in the run game, but now we get a chance to see whether Petrino is ready to go from three to one if McGill keeps producing. He has a good chance to produce against Syracuse at home, which could give him the hot hand and chances against Miami and other opponents to come.

Each week, North Carolina is finding out who they are and what they are as a team. They look like a good group, and the next breakout star could be McGill, the secret weapon no one is talking about.