UNC Football Stock Report: 3 Risers, Fallers After Win Over Duke

The North Carolina Tar Heels reclaimed the Victory Bell after defeating the Duke Blue Devils 24-20 on Saturday night.

It was a blistering-hot start for the Tar Heels, who jumped out to a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter. However, the offense stalled for the rest of the game, culminating in 20 unanswered points by Duke. That drought lasted until the final minutes of the fourth quarter, as North Carolina orchestrated an eight-play, 78-yard drive to win the game. With that in mind, here are players' stocks that have risen and fallen after Week 7.

Stock Up

Billy Edwards Jr.

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarter back Billy Edwards Jr. (9) runs the ball against Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Owen Wafle (91) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To someone who didn't watch the game, the six-year veteran finishing 15-of-25 passing for 191 yards looks pedestrian. However, this was Edwards Jr.'s best game of the season. His pocket presence and willingness to step up when pressure caved in from the edges were impressive, especially in the first half. His impact in the second half was limited because the Tar Heels rarely had the ball.

It's been a rinse-and-repeat process for the Tar Heels, who start games strong before going through significant lulls. As mentioned, that was the case on Saturday, but Edwards Jr. responded with a decisive and aggressive game-winning drive. That was something the Wisconsin transfer needed for his confidence.

Trech Kekahuna

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (2) returns a punt against Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Kanye Thompson (23) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kekahuna caught only two passes for 42 yards, but his 16-yard reception on the final drive was instrumental. The former Wisconsin receiver has been a non-factor over the last several games, but he came through in the final stretch.

Jaylen McGill

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Jaylen McGill (27) scores a touchdown against Duke Blue Devils saftey Che Ojarikre (9) during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a disastrous outing for McGill heading into the final drive. The sophomore running back was ineffective on the ground and fumbled the ball with the Tar Heels in position to take a two-possession lead late in the third quarter.

However, McGill exploded on the final drive, taking three carries for 44 yards, including the game-winning 24-yard touchdown. With Benjamin Hall nursing an undisclosed injury, which could lead to an absence, McGill and Demon June could be in line for more work.

Stock Down

Benjamin Hall

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (7) runs the ball against Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Braylan Lovelace (0) and defensive back Cruce Brookins (12) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As noted, Hall suffered an injury on North Carolina's opening drive. He finished the game with two carries for seven yards. Hall's performance isn't the reason his stock has fallen. It has more to do with sustaining an injury after two dormant outings.

Melkart Abou Jaoude

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Holden Geriner (15) scrambles with the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou Jaoude (9) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Abou Jaoude suffered a hand injury in the season opener against TCU. It led to two missed games for the star pass rusher. Since returning, Abou Jaoude has been wearing a cast on his hand, and it's clearly limited his ability to make an impact.

On Saturday, the 6-foot-5, 260-pound edge rusher recorded one total tackle. Abou Jaoude generated no pressures and was a non-factor in stopping the run. This isn't a judgment on his talent and potential, but the injury has hurt his performance.

CJ Sadler

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver C.J. Sadler (14) runs after a catch against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sadler's involvement and snap percentage had increased in recent weeks, but he reverted to a minimal role in Week 7, with one reception for 7 yards.