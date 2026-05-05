On the Surface: UNC’s Strengths and Weaknesses in 2026

The North Carolina Tar Heels have gone through ebbs and flows this offseason, with most of their rotation from last season departing via the transfer portal or draft.

That said, head coach Michael Malone has done a solid job of replenishing those lost assets by acquiring multiple players who should make a noticeable impact in 2026. The combination of departing and incoming players has shaped the Tar Heels' roster to what it is currently in the first week of May.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) reacts after losing to the VCU Rams in overtime of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Barring an unforeseen spending spree in the coming weeks, North Carolina's squad is nearly cemented, with Malone potentially making one or two more additions to the roster in the near future. Considering what we know now, here are some of the Tar Heels' strengths and weaknesses, based on the program’s current status.

Strength: Coaching

Apr 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone yells direction during a game against the Golden State Warriors in the third period at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

While Malone has no college-level experience, he did lead the Denver Nuggets to an NBA Championship in 2023. Unlike college basketball, the NBA requires teams to win four best-of-seven series, which highlights coaches' and players' ability to adjust based on specific matchups.

That trait is monumental at this level because postseason games are one-and-done experiences. The 54-year-old head coach's resume in that department will be apparent, especially in conference play against the elite teams. Additionally, Malone has illustrated that he can add pieces to a pre-existing core of players and achieve at a high level. The Nuggets acquired Aaron Gordon, whose role was molded by Malone, and he was a key factor in the franchise's first NBA title.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This entire offseason was predicated on Malone and his staff identifying and acquiring players who could maximize their talents in his offense-friendly scheme.

Strength: Malleability

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

With Terrence Brown , Neoklis Avdalas, Matt Able , and Maximo Adams, the Tar Heels can run multiple sets for specific players. Adams is an intriguing feature in this equation, as the 6-foot-7, 205-pound forward is elite at creating off the dribble, which will allow him to bring the ball up the floor and unlock another element on offense for North Carolina.

Depending on the circumstances, Malone could deploy a lineup featuring these four players around Sayon Keita, which could cause all sorts of problems for opposing teams.

Weakness: Frontcourt Depth

Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) with the ball as forward Zayden High (1) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This has more to do with the center position, as Adams and Jarin Stevenson could each play at power forward. Currently, North Carolina's only options under the basket are Keita and Cade Bennerman. Maxim Logue was projected to be a key piece in the center rotation, but he withdrew from the program days after transferring from Florida Atlantic.

In the meantime, expect Malone to address the position in the coming days. Also, do not be surprised if the answer is from overseas.