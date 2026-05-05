On the Surface: UNC’s Strengths and Weaknesses in 2026
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The North Carolina Tar Heels have gone through ebbs and flows this offseason, with most of their rotation from last season departing via the transfer portal or draft.
That said, head coach Michael Malone has done a solid job of replenishing those lost assets by acquiring multiple players who should make a noticeable impact in 2026. The combination of departing and incoming players has shaped the Tar Heels' roster to what it is currently in the first week of May.
Barring an unforeseen spending spree in the coming weeks, North Carolina's squad is nearly cemented, with Malone potentially making one or two more additions to the roster in the near future. Considering what we know now, here are some of the Tar Heels' strengths and weaknesses, based on the program’s current status.
Strength: Coaching
While Malone has no college-level experience, he did lead the Denver Nuggets to an NBA Championship in 2023. Unlike college basketball, the NBA requires teams to win four best-of-seven series, which highlights coaches' and players' ability to adjust based on specific matchups.
That trait is monumental at this level because postseason games are one-and-done experiences. The 54-year-old head coach's resume in that department will be apparent, especially in conference play against the elite teams. Additionally, Malone has illustrated that he can add pieces to a pre-existing core of players and achieve at a high level. The Nuggets acquired Aaron Gordon, whose role was molded by Malone, and he was a key factor in the franchise's first NBA title.
This entire offseason was predicated on Malone and his staff identifying and acquiring players who could maximize their talents in his offense-friendly scheme.
Strength: Malleability
With Terrence Brown, Neoklis Avdalas, Matt Able, and Maximo Adams, the Tar Heels can run multiple sets for specific players. Adams is an intriguing feature in this equation, as the 6-foot-7, 205-pound forward is elite at creating off the dribble, which will allow him to bring the ball up the floor and unlock another element on offense for North Carolina.
Depending on the circumstances, Malone could deploy a lineup featuring these four players around Sayon Keita, which could cause all sorts of problems for opposing teams.
Weakness: Frontcourt Depth
This has more to do with the center position, as Adams and Jarin Stevenson could each play at power forward. Currently, North Carolina's only options under the basket are Keita and Cade Bennerman. Maxim Logue was projected to be a key piece in the center rotation, but he withdrew from the program days after transferring from Florida Atlantic.
In the meantime, expect Malone to address the position in the coming days. Also, do not be surprised if the answer is from overseas.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.