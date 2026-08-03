3 Reasons Why UNC Basketball Will Bounce Back This Season

Understandably, there is hopeful optimism surrounding the North Carolina Tar Heels' basketball program heading into a pivotal 2026-27 college basketball season.

Over the last five years, especially the last two seasons, North Carolina has performed drastically below expectations, failing to advance past the first round of the NCAA Tournament. That being said, the Tar Heels are entering this season with a completely different look. Here are a few reasons you should feel that optimism has validity.

Coaching Upgrade

Mar 12, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the most important factor in this discussion, as North Carolina hired Michael Malone, providing a major boost to the coaching staff. In the last five years, the Tar Heels entered the majority of their contests at a schematic disadvantage, as Hubert Davis was not up to par with most of the coaches he faced. That has been apparent, as North Carolina has coughed up multiple games against inferior opponents with less talent on the roster.

Malone will elevate the overall operation and talent on this roster, giving the Tar Heels more opportunities to win meaningful games at the end of the season. While the 54-year-old head coach still has to prove he can compete with the best coaches in the country, including Jon Scheyer, who resides in the ACC , I have complete confidence that North Carolina's performance will improve under Malone.

Clear Plan and Vision in Roster Construction

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was obvious that last season, the team was built around an elite frontcourt, centered around sound defense and controlling the boards. However, the Tar Heels struggled at times in both departments and were too reliant on individual brilliance, with Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar as the two clear best options.

Based on what Malone has orchestrated in the transfer portal , the Tar Heels' success will be contingent on a strong backcourt and overall versatility. Personally, I prefer the way North Carolina's brass has constructed its current roster, building around a backcourt of guards who can play multiple roles on and off the ball.

Stronger Likelihood of Depth Producing

Apr 3, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; View of the team logos in a hallway after the game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the North Carolina Tar Heels in the championship game of the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four at University of Phoenix Stadium. North Carolina defeated Gonzaga 71-65. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Depth was a strength of the Tar Heels in 2025, but as the season progressed, the secondary pieces became less reliable. Efficiency and production were lacking, which ultimately led North Carolina's season to fizzle out.

While we have obviously yet to see how the Tar Heels' bench and supporting cast will perform in Malone's system, the skill sets are so diverse that even if a player or two is struggling, someone else can step up. That is what makes this team so exciting: Malone and his staff can deploy several rotation combinations based on situations and how the game is unfolding.

It may take time for everyone's roles to materialize, but when that occurs, North Carolina's path to victory will not be as narrow as it was last season. The Tar Heels have a legitimate chance to develop into a dangerous team by the time March arrives.