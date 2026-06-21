How UNC's New Roster Could Transform Both Ends

Throughout the offseason, we have discussed the North Carolina Tar Heels' roster makeup and how drastically different it will be this upcoming season.

With Michael Malone taking over as the head coach, expect the Tar Heels' style of play to shift dramatically on both ends of the floor, especially when hearing the 54-year-old's comments at his introductory press conference .

Mar 23, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

“I love guys that have a motor, that play hard,” Malone said. “You don’t have to wind up and motivate a player – I love self-motivated players who play hard. Toughness, you can’t put a dollar sign on toughness. And then IQ."

“A team that outworks people, stays motivated. I want to surround myself with players that have that kind of work ethic," Malone continued. "I shouldn’t have to go to practice and try to motivate you every day.”

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

All that being said, here is what to expect from North Carolina offensively and defensively next season under a new coaching regime.

North Carolina's Offense

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) scores as Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Last season, the Tar Heels were incredibly dependent on their frontcourt tandem, consisting of Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar. North Carolina's lackluster shooting from beyond the perimeter failed to maximize that strength. It's safe to say that the Tar Heels will not depict that style of operation, with the additions they have made this offseason.

Malone is reversing how the offense will operate next season, constructing a potentially lethal backcourt , with Matt Able, Terrence Brown, and Neoklis Avdalas entering the fold. In 2025, North Carolina's backcourt was inconsistent for stretches and was increasingly frustrating to watch, as perimeter shooting was underwhelming throughout the season.

While Able, Brown, and Avdalas were not lethal from three-point range in their previous programs, they are all capable of creating off the dribble and hitting mid-range shots. Additionally, I will take my chances with this backcourt trio improving their perimeter shooting over the likes of Seth Trimble, Kyan Evans, and Luka Bogavac.

As for the frontcourt, it goes without saying that Sayon Keita, Jarin Stevenson, and Alexandros Samodurov will not replicate what Veesaar and Wilson provided offensively. The frontcourt production will not be as explosive, to say the least. Nevertheless, North Carolina's versatility should culminate in a more cohesive and free-flowing offense.

North Carolina's Defense

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) and VCU Rams forward Jadrian Tracey (2) go for the ball in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While being one of the biggest teams in college basketball has its perks, the downside of that is being susceptible to guard-heavy teams. That was the common theme in the Tar Heels' downfall last season, countless times in ACC play, their frontcourt was thoroughly exposed when switching onto guards on screens.

That weakness should be minimized this upcoming season with the flexibility in the backcourt. Additionally, Keita and Stevenson are each capable of defending all five positions, highlighting the team's versatility. North Carolina will be able to comfortably switch on ball screens without worrying about being beaten repeatedly.

Also, when you look at the defensive options off the bench, including Samodurov, Maximo Adams , and Kevin Thomas, these are all players who will offer Malone flexibility in roster rotation, deploying them in specific situations.

The Tar Heels' backcourt is no longer undersized, and the starting frontcourt, featuring Keita and Stevenson, is more likely to neutralize opposing guards. Overall, I expect North Carolina to have more of an edge defensively, and the ability to deploy several defensive rotations and switch on ball screens will elevate its effectiveness on that end of the floor.