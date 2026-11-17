It looks like Serbian prospect Matija Lukic may very well be heading to Durham.

The 6’8” wing prospect has now received two crystal balls to Duke, which is, of course, painful for many Tar Heels fans to witness.

It’s especially agonizing for Carolina fans,when you consider that North Carolina had been seemingly in the lead for Lukic for weeks. Following his visit to Chapel Hill on Nov. 6, all signs indicated he would become a Tar Heel.

A second crystal ball prediction has now been placed for Matija Lukic to land at Duke. pic.twitter.com/GaOe7fgidU — Hugh Straine (@HughStraine) November 16, 2026

However, while it does sting to miss out on a potentially elite prospect, I do believe there is a silver lining and a positive spin to put on the entire situation.

Experience Could Be Beneficial

In today’s college basketball landscape, freshman recruiting is seemingly becoming much less valuable than ever before. Experience could instead be the way to go for many of these college programs, as we have seen veterans take control of college basketball in recent memory.

Experienced veterans bring championships to programs. Think of the championship teams built in the past five seasons. Veteran transfers such as Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara, and Elliot Cadeau helped lead Michigan to a National Championship. Walter Clayton Jr. and Alijah Martin did the same for Florida, as did Cam Spencer and Tristen Newton for UConn.

Nov 13, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone reacts during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Continuity is also largely important. Ochai Agbaji helped Kansas win in 2022; Walter Clayton came back under Todd Golden to lead Florida to a National Championship; and Alex Karaban remained a crucial piece for UConn under Dan Hurley, among many others.

Transfer Portal Will Be Key

With Demarcus Henry set to suit up in Carolina blue, and hopes of CJ Rosser and potentially Jalen Davis committing, UNC will still need to have experience somewhere on its starting roster in order to compete at the highest level. As much as it stings to miss out on a potentially elite prospect, missing out on Lukic makes that possible.

Now, this is only beneficial if Michael Malone and Co. are able to land some elite transfers in the portal, which I believe will be possible. Carolina has the deep pockets to lure in top talent, and the money they saved from Lukic will hopefully go towards experience instead.

Grabbing an elite, experienced point guard to go with Henry would be excellent, and the ability to retain some of the key pieces currently on the team will also be massively impactful. It’s unknown for now who the candidates would be to return, but without some continuity under Malone, this roster may not be able to reach the heights of college basketball.