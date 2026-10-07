The North Carolina Tar Heels have been uneven through the first four games of the season, especially offensively, with the passing game leaving much to be desired.

While speaking with the media during his press conference availability on Monday, quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. explained how the passing offense is really close to unlocking everything.

Edwards Jr.'s Thoughts

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) hands the ball off to running back Jaylen McGill (27) in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think you’ve obviously seen flashes,” Edwards Jr. said. “I think there’s been times where we’ll take it 15 plays, 98 yards, and move the ball. There’s times where we go three and out, and that starts with me in terms of being more consistent. Obviously, we’re four games in now, we’re a third of the way through. There’s no more big question marks of the scheme or whatever. Everybody knows the intent now. It’s just how can we go out there and execute it.”

“Every week you’re going to be playing good defenses, and they’re going to make adjustments,” Edwards Jr. continued. “You may be able to run the ball in the first quarter, and they’re going to make an adjustment. So, what’s our adjustment to that? Now we’re going to have to be able to pass the ball a little bit more, and create explosive plays a little bit more with the ball in the air. So really, just the consistent piece of putting it all together and being a complete offense.”

When Could We See the Tar Heels Turn Things Around?

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Boubacar Traore (5) forces a bad pass by North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) that is intercepted in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Edwards Jr. stated, there were instances last week against Notre Dame where the offense was able to push the ball downfield. Again, offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino has dialed up plays where those chances are available, but the sixth-year quarterback has struggled to capitalize. The lack of an explosive passing game falls entirely on Edwards Jr.'s shoulders, as he's been the missing link in that department.

He's missed Jordan Shipp and C.J. Sadler on multiple occasions, which went unscathed against TCU and East Tennessee State. However, those blunders contributed to the Tar Heels' losses against Clemson and Notre Dame.

Luckily for North Carolina, it is facing a Pittsburgh defense that's allowed 1,999 passing yards through five games. The opportunities will be there for the taking. The question is, will Edwards Jr. be capable of completing those passes when they present themselves? Again, Petrino's system has invited Edwards Jr. to throw the ball deep. That said, it comes down to execution and precision , which the former Wisconsin quarterback has struggled with during various stretches this season.