Areas UNC Must Bounce Back in Following Week 5 Loss

While the North Carolina Tar Heels battled this past weekend in a 37-26 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the result still wasn't good enough.

There were positives to take away from the game, but head coach Bill Belichick and this program can't settle for moral victories. That said, the Tar Heels usually excel in areas that weren't present on Saturday. Here are a couple of areas that failed North Carolina in Week 5 but have a chance to regain their form against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Producing on the Ground

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) hands the ball off to running back Jaylen McGill (27) in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Establishing and maintaining a consistent run game has been the focal point for offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. However, the Tar Heels' backfield struggled, with Benjamin Hall, Demon June, and Jaylen McGill combining for 64 yards on 20 carries. Now, North Carolina won't be facing Notre Dame every week, but that output was still disappointing.

While Pittsburgh is ranked No. 25 and has a formidable defense, the Tar Heels should have much more success this weekend. As noted, Pittsburgh isn't as stout defensively as Notre Dame. Second, a major reason the Tar Heels' running backs couldn't get anything going was that the offense predominantly operated in a negative game script, as North Carolina faced a 14-point deficit early in the second quarter.

While the Panthers are 5-0, that shouldn't be the case. Quarterback Mason Heintschel suffered a torn ACL in Pittsburgh's nail-biting 35-33 win over Virginia Tech this past weekend. His absence dramatically alters the complexion of this matchup. The Tar Heels' path to victory has widened significantly, and if the defense can contain the Panthers, Petrino won't feel pressured to lean on the passing attack . Unlocking the run game is how the Tar Heels can end this two-game skid.

Generating Pressure

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Jaden Craig (1) breaks the tackle of North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Jaylen Harvey (11) in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels' pass rush was uncharacteristically dormant against Notre Dame, failing to record a single sack on CJ Carr. Notre Dame's offensive line is strong, but Melkart Abou Jaoude's return was supposed to elevate the defensive line.

This weekend should look much different, especially with Pittsburgh forced to start backup quarterback Holden Geriner. The fifth-year quarterback has been serviceable when given snaps this season, but across his first four years at Auburn and Texas State, he attempted 21 passes. That lack of experience could be exposed against the Tar Heels' pass rush, which is normally suffocating. This is a bounce-back spot for North Carolina's defensive line to make an impact.