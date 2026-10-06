Why Week 6 Is Must-Win Situation for UNC Football

After the first two weeks of the season, vibes around the North Carolina program were, for the first time under Bill Belichick, positive.

That experience was short-lived, as the Tar Heels have lost their first two conference games, proving the fast start was misleading. On a current two-game skid , North Carolina heads into a daunting road matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers. With that in mind, here are reasons why this is a must-win game for the Tar Heels.

The Obvious Reason

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) reacts against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina hasn't won a game in nearly a month, and Belichick's team must avoid a three-game skid. Falling to 2-3 would be disastrous for the Tar Heels. Not only would North Carolina be under .500 for the first time this season, but bowl eligibility would start to feel in serious jeopardy.

There's still over half the season remaining, but losing the first three conference games, with multiple marquee opponents on the slate, the Tar Heels' once high hopes will dwindle to familiar doubt.

Starting Quarterback Landscape

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to pass as Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Boubacar Traore (5) pressures in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Billy Edwards Jr. has been too inconsistent to earn the confidence to start the entire season. If the Tar Heels lose on Saturday and Edwards Jr. is the culprit once again, it may be time for a change. The Wisconsin transfer has been a major contributor to North Carolina's two defeats and is lucky his struggles didn't cost his team in the season opener.

Through four games, the six-year quarterback has accumulated 819 passing yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions, while completing 57.5 percent of his passes. If the Tar Heels lose, the odds are Edwards Jr. struggled. We'll see what happens, but in that hypothetical, expect Miles O'Neill to be in consideration to start Week 7 against the Duke Blue Devils.

Belichick's Future

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick reacts in the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 74-year-old head coach entered 2026 on a scorching hot seat following a 4-8 campaign. As noted, North Carolina jumped out to a fast start. That temporarily eased some of the pressure off Belichick's shoulders. However, those wins came against TCU and East Tennessee State. ACC play is when we see if those performances were legit. So far, those results look fraudulent.

There's no shame in falling to Notre Dame , but losing to Clemson was embarrassing. The Tigers started true freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds, and his inexperience showed against the Tar Heels' stout defense. North Carolina jumped out to a 14-3 lead and headed into halftime up 17-6. In the second half, because of Edwards Jr.'s shortcomings, the Tar Heels mustered three points in the final 30 minutes. Regardless of how it transpired, a loss is a loss.

University of North Carolina running back Demon June (0) scores near Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Alexander (7) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Belichick can't afford another defeat on Saturday. If that happens, North Carolina's ceiling would feel like a 6-6 finish. That may be wishful thinking, and even if it technically clinched postseason play, it may not be enough for Belichick to keep his job heading into 2027 after what's happened off the field this season.