Why This Finals Contender Makes Sense for UNC's Veesaar

Henri Veesaar is one of the most versatile centers available in this year's draft class, and he could make sense for a team that is currently gunning for the NBA Finals.

Veesaar spent his first three collegiate seasons with the Arizona Wildcats — largely as a reserve — before transferring to North Carolina before last season. That decision paid off big time for the 7-footer, as he averaged 17.0 points and 8.7 rebounds per game as one of the best centers in the country. Veesaar also shot highly efficiently from both the floor and from beyond the arc.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Veesaar’s Stock on the Rise

Veesaar not only shone for the Tar Heels last season, but he also significantly improved his NBA Draft stock as a result. He decided to keep his name in the draft, and after being largely unknown to many scouts at the next level before his UNC stint, now Veesaar is being consistently projected as a first-round pick at this summer’s NBA Draft.

His versatility on the offensive end, despite standing seven feet tall, is garnering the most attention from scouts. He does come with some shortcomings, such as a lack of rim protection and perimeter defense, that have kept him out of lottery conversations for now.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) misses a free throw against the VCU Rams in overtime of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Many teams could benefit from having a versatile big man such as Veesaar on their roster. In CBS Sports’ Isaac Trotter’s latest mock draft, he projects Veesaar to be a good fit for the New York Knicks, who are currently in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Trotter’s Thoughts

“Veesaar is all of 7-feet, and he has plenty of skill in his bag. For all intents and purposes, Veesaar is hands-down the top stretch big on the board. The UNC big man drilled 40 3-pointers last season. No other 7-footer in this class can match that feat. The passing is an asset, and Veesaar will be a high-energy offensive rebounder for his entire career," Trotter said.

"He's got some snarl as well, especially when he ditches the pick-and-pops for a thunderous roll down the middle of the lane. The Knicks' offensive identity wouldn't change all that much when Karl-Anthony Towns needs a blow, and Veesaar has the mobility to play the 4 if New York wants a double-big lineup,”

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) dunks the ball against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Veesaar will look to continue impressing the scouts ahead of the draft, as it currently shapes out to be one of the more versatile and intriguing bigs available in the first round this summer.