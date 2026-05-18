UNC's Veesaar Reveals Reasoning Behind NBA Draft Decision

Former North Carolina center Henri Veesaar recently decided to keep his name in the NBA Draft instead of returning to UNC for next season, and he revealed the reason at the NBA Draft Combine.

Veesaar broke out into a full-fledged star with the Tar Heels last season after transferring from the Arizona Wildcats. He averaged 17.0 points and 8.7 rebounds per game last season, shooting 61 percent from the floor and 42.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) dunks the ball against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

His stellar season helped boost his draft stock tremendously. At the start of the season, Veesaar was largely unknown to those involved with the draft. Now, several draft projections see Veesaar as a mid-to-late first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft later this summer.

His ability to score the ball at a high — and efficient — level while also being an elite floor spacer has earned him some attention from NBA scouts. Some of his weaknesses, such as his thin frame at the center position, have kept him out of lottery conversations as of right now.

Veesaar Staying in the Draft

North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates after scoring Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. VCU Rams won 82-78 in OT. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After taking some time to mull over a potential return to UNC or staying in the draft, Veesaar opted to stay in the draft. It’s a risky maneuver for a player with a lot of question marks, but a risk that Veesaar is willing to take.

It has been suggested that part of the reason for Veesaar’s decision not to return to UNC is the program's coaching change. Following another first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament, the Tar Heels fired head coach Hubert Davis after five seasons. Replacing him is former NBA Champion Michael Malone.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Speaking with reporters at the draft combine, Veesaar revealed that the coaching change did in fact play a factor in his decision to stay in the draft. It wasn’t the only factor, but it did play a major role, as Davis was a key piece to Veesaar’s development last season.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) during a press conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Veesaar’s Reasoning

“Yes and no,” Veesaar said. “I think either way I would have chosen to come to the NBA. I think that was the right move for basketball. But, I love Coach Davis. The way he treated me, the way he gave me all the opportunities, he took me into Chapel Hill. I have the utmost respect for him and I would have loved to play for him again, but I think either way I would have to go to the draft.”