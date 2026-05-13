Evaluating UNC's Henri Veesaar’s Best Fits in NBA Draft

While it was an inevitable decision, losing Henri Veesaar to the 2026 NBA Draft was one of the worst bits of news the North Carolina Tar Heels received this offseason.

Nevertheless, the 6-foot-11, 224-pound center is NBA-bound, and he should be drafted at some point in the late first, early second round of the upcoming draft . Veesaar's versatility will be garnered by multiple teams in that range. With all that being said, here are the best landing spots to maximize Veesaar's potential.

1. Los Angeles Lakers

Apr 2, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) stands on the court during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Lakers were swept in the second round by the Oklahoma City Thunder, and head into the offseason with more questions than answers. With Luka Doncic as the cornerstone piece, Los Angeles needs to make win-now moves during Doncic's prime.

Doncic is a ball-dominant guard, but his passing ability would be a perfect match with Veesaar, who shot 42.6 percent from three-point range. Additionally, Veesaar is a competent defender, which was underwhelming at times with DeAndre Ayton as the starting center. Veesaar's experience and scoring ability would be perfect features on a contending roster.

2. Boston Celtics

Apr 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and head coach Joe Mazzulla against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Theoretically, the Celtics are the best team in the Eastern Conference, but their reluctance to shoot inside the perimeter has cost them in the last two postseasons. Nevertheless, that approach is not going to change as long as Joe Mazzulla is the head coach.

If that continues to be the strategy, Boston should do everything possible to attain Veesaar's services by selecting him in the first round. Veesaar can also play defense, which was a weakness of the Celtics' centers this past season.

3. Charlotte Hornets

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) moves the ball during the second half during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Charlotte developed into a playoff-contending team but ultimately fell short, losing to the Orlando Magic in the play-in game. However, with LaMelo Ball and Kon Knueppel, Veesaar would be a perfect complementary piece to that backcourt tandem.

Ball and Veesaar operating in the pick-and-roll game would increase the pressure on opposing defenses, with Veesaar's ability to score at all three levels.

4. Dallas Mavericks

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Over the last two years, the Mavericks have been one of the most controversial teams after trading Doncic and then landing the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft, which was Cooper Flagg.

Dallas needs a play-making guard, which it will most likely address with the No. 9 pick, but investing the No. 30 overall selection on Veesaar would make a ton of sense to pair with Flagg and the unnamed guard.