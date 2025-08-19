Former UNC All-American's NFL Dream Faces Test After Preseason Injury
During the NFL preseason, the worst thing that can happen to a player on the bubble to make the team is to get injured
Injuries are brutal for any NFL player, but for those fighting for a roster spot in the preseason, they can be career-altering. That’s the reality for former UNC offensive lineman Willie Lampkin now faces after going down while battling for a role.
According to Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, Lampkin will be out for "a few weeks" due to an ankle sprain and a knee injury sustained against the Chargers on Saturday. Lampkin exited last Saturday's game due to injury early in the fourth quarter.
"He got a bad ankle sprain," McVay said. "He's so tough. It's kind of a knee and an ankle. He got his, I think it was his PCL. He's so damn tough, and so it'll be a few weeks for him."
Lampkin’s Background
Lampkin went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, and many point to his lack of size (5’11, 280) being a major factor into why he didn’t get drafted.
Lampkin was an incredibly accomplished offensive lineman in college as he made the all-conference team at both North Carolina and Coastal Carolina. He was a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection in 2022 while at Coastal and was a First-team All-ACC selection in 2024 at UNC.
2024 was a great season for Lampkin as he collected first-team All-American honors and was the winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, which is given to the best offensive lineman in the ACC for that reason.
According to PFF, Lampkin was a tremendous blocker as he put up a 85.6 offensive grade with an 88.8 pass block and 87.6 run block grade. He also did not give up a single snap.
How Did He Fare?
Lampkin got a lot of attention after his performance against the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 9. He played a total of 32 snaps – 28 of which were at center – in the game against the Dallas Cowboys. Not only did he perform well but he dominated, tallying four pancake blocks and recording a 94.1 offense grade according to PFF. It was the second-highest grade among rookies in Week 1 of the preseason. He also recorded a 92.2 run block grade and a 78.6 pass block grade
"Obviously, he has great leverage, can get underneath people and be able to finish,” McVay said. “That was what you loved about him at North Carolina, but just a competitor. He's tough, he's physical. I think he's done a really good job."
So far, Lampkin has a 81.9 offensive grade, 84.5 run block grade and an 83.4 pass block grade.
