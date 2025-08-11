Former Tar Heel OL impresses in first NFL preseason game
This weekend marks the first of the 2025 NFL preseason, as teams begin warming up for the season and trimming their rosters to reach the 53-man limit.
While most players use the preseason to shake off rust by playing a series or two, those on the roster bubble treat it as a fight for survival. That includes veteran players seeking one more chance to stay in the league and undrafted free agents hoping to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.
Former North Carolina offensive lineman Willie Lampkin is one of those undrafted rookies trying to make the 53-man roster of the Los Angeles Rams. Lampkin went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, and many point to his lack of size (5’11, 280) being a major factor into why he didn’t get drafted.
However, it’s not about the size of the dog — it’s about the size of the dog’s heart.
Lampkin was an incredibly accomplished offensive lineman in college as he made the all-conference team at both North Carolina and Coastal Carolina. He was a First-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection in 2022 while at Coastal and was a First-team All-ACC selection in 2024 at UNC.
2024 was a great season for Lampkin as he collected First-team All-American honors and was the winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, which is given to the best offensive lineman in the ACC for that reason.
According to PFF, Lampkin was a tremendous blocker as he put up a 85.6 offensive grade with an 88.8 pass block and 87.6 run block grade. He also did not give up a single snap.
While the expectations may be low for Lampkin despite his collegiate success, it has risen due to his performance against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, Aug. 9.
How Did He Fare?
Lampkin played a total of 32 snaps – 28 of which were at center – in the game against the Dallas Cowboys. Not only did he perform well but he dominated, tallying four pancake blocks and recording a 94.1 offense grade according to PFF.
It was the second-highest grade among rookies in Week 1 of the preseason. He also recorded a 92.2 run block grade and a 78.6 pass block grade
"Obviously, he has great leverage, can get underneath people and be able to finish,” said Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. “That was what you loved about him at North Carolina, but just a competitor. He's tough, he's physical. I think he's done a really good job."
Lampkin is not the only undersized offensive lineman of note to come out of North Carolina as Jeff Saturday was also undrafted in the 1998 NFL Draft before becoming one of the best centers in the league for nearly 15 seasons.
Could Lampkin be the next Saturday? Time could only tell but he’s off to a hot start.
