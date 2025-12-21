JJ Redick Becomes Latest NBA Coach to Rip Officiating After Loss to Clippers
In the Lakers’ last two games, five Los Angeles players have been handed technical fouls for complaining to officials. Lakers coach JJ Redick is frustrated with the league’s inconsistency on officiating crews, and he let his thoughts be known in the post-game press conference after Saturday’s 103–88 loss to the Clippers.
Redick started by saying he plans to speak with the NBA’s president of league operations, Byron Spruell, about his concerns of inconsistency.
“The consistency needs to be addressed; that needs to be addressed, and it will be. I think any coach, any player, what we ask for is consistency,” Redick said. “That’s not to single any official out or any crew out. It’s not about that. We need to know what it is night to night. We’ve had a number [of calls] … and this is where I get frustrated a little bit and I keep asking the league to please reach out to me and respond every time I do the coach’s feedback thing. I don’t get any response from the league. Nobody ever reaches out to me.”
Redick was specifically frustrated with a challenge call he attempted to make in the third quarter on Saturday night. Even though Redick said he’d seen the challenge work in other games (he was wanting a “proximate foul” to overturn a call), but he was denied the challenge review in this game. Redick questioned if the definitions of the challenges remain consistent with different officiating crews because he’s been seeing different results.
“The way we do challenges and the definitions of challenges and the definitions of what the X, Y or Z, and why you can’t or can, it’s different with every different crew,” Redick said. “We’re supposed to have the guy at the replay center, whoever’s in charge that night, to have some level of consistency, and the definitions just get changed every single night.”
Redick will likely receive a fine for publicly criticizing the officials. He’s the latest NBA coach to criticize officials this season after Rockets’ Ime Udoka ripped the officials last week resulting in a $25,000 fine.