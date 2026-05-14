UNC's Wilson’s Untapped Potential Could Lead to No. 1 Overall Pick

After one season in Chapel Hill, Caleb Wilson has emerged as one of North Carolina’s greats. There is an endless list of basketball legends who have worn a UNC jersey, so Wilson is in great company.

Wilson will be honored in the Smith Center rafters, as it is tradition in UNC history to honor a jersey after a player becomes an All-American. Wilson’s dominant freshman season landed him on the Associated Press Second Team All-America list.

UNC's Caleb Wilson measured 6'9.25 barefoot and 211 pounds at the NBA Draft Combine, with a 7'0.25 wingspan and 9'0 standing reach.



Wilson grew an inch and added 6 pounds since our last measurements two years ago. Massive standing reach, but somewhat slight-framed for a big. pic.twitter.com/gMTOeWt337 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 11, 2026

Wilson will be just the second freshman in UNC history to earn All-American honors, joining Tyler Hansbrough. Wilson averaged 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds last season.

Who Is The No.1 Pick?

Caleb Wilson on what he will bring to a team.



“I will change your franchise, your culture, your program, your city. I did that at North Carolina.” pic.twitter.com/euEFcN0nMo — Jay (@Jayy_Hardyy252) May 12, 2026

On the back of Wilson’s fantastic freshman season, he has been regarded as one of the top prospects all season long. He is currently projected to be the fourth overall pick, but that could very well change.

Outside of 2024, the past five NBA Drafts have had a consensus No. 1 overall pick. Cade Cunningham, Paolo Banchero, Victor Wembanyama, and Cooper Flagg were all expected to be the first pick heading into the draft. This year’s class is special, as there is no real consensus on the first overall pick.

"I'll be stronger, I'll be more athletic and most importantly, I'll be mentally sharper"@CalebWilson2025 shares where he sees his game in 4 years 💯 pic.twitter.com/p8oY5IpabB — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) May 13, 2026

With no clear No. 1, it is no slight at all to this draft class. If anything, it is a testament to the 2026 class's talent and depth. Throughout the college basketball season, AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, and Cameron Boozer have all been in the conversation to be the first overall pick. Wilson has been in the top-five conversation all season, but has never reached No. 1 overall pick status. Here is why Wilson should be considered to be the first overall pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

Wilson’s Case To Be Selected No.1 Overall

Caleb Wilson

@ PF

Combine Score = 94.5

Physical Score = 47.4, Agility Score = 68.5, Vert Score = 97.8 pic.twitter.com/QsiV0MEvRI — Max Savin (@supersayansavin) May 13, 2026

Wilson may be the most athletic player in the draft. At times, he carried the Tar Heels' offense through his explosive plays on the fast break and paint touches. He has a very similar body type to a rookie Giannis Antetokounmpo. In fact, Jay Williams made a very intriguing player comparison to Wilson on ESPN’s “Get Up.”

“The bar seems like Kevin Garnett, the ceiling seems more like Giannis,” Williams said.

“The bar seems like Kevin Garnett, the ceiling seems more like Giannis.”👀



- @RealJayWilliams on Caleb Wilson



(Via @GetUpESPN ) pic.twitter.com/YAtUhABzhV — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 11, 2026

Antetokounmpo fell all the way to No. 15 in the 2013 NBA draft. Scouts were discouraged by his lack of shooting and skinny frame. Now, Antetokounmpo is a two-time MVP, NBA Champion, and one of the most physically imposing players in the league.

If teams knew how the two-time MVP would turn out, would he have gone No. 1? Absolutely. Teams need to realize what they have in Wilson and draft him for his clear untapped potential, rather than for what he could provide as a rookie.

Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Wilson is not just another athletic basketball player. He truly has the potential of Antetokounmpo. Wilson had a combine score of 94.5. A score of 75 is considered elite for an NBA athlete, if that gives any perspective.

Wilson measured at 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-0.25 wingspan and a standing reach of 9 feet. Antetokounmpo’s height and reach were the same as Wilson’s when he received his combine measurements. All the signs are there. It is up to Wilson to put in the work, and NBA teams to realize it.