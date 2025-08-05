UNC Women’s Soccer Mia Hamm enters the Hall of Fame
Former UNC Women's Soccer legend Mia Hamm has been inducted into the Washington, DC, Sports Hall of Fame. Her remarkable career at the collegiate level is one of the best UNC athletics has seen. Besides her time in Chapel Hill, Hamm has participated at the national level playing for Team USA.
Here are her awards playing in the red, white and blue per FBREF:
- 2003 Women's United Soccer Association Champion
- 2x Women's World Cup Champion
- 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup All-Star Team
- 5x USFF Female Athlete of the Year
GoHeels wrote about Hamm's induction and detailed her career as a Tar Heel:
"University of North Carolina women's soccer alumna Mia Hamm was inducted as a member of the Washington, DC Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2025 Sunday afternoon. Hamm left a lasting legacy in her time in Chapel Hill and beyond as a founding member of the Women's United Soccer Association with the Washington Freedom while competing with the U.S. Women's National Team.
Individuals nominated for inclusion must have gained prominence in the Washington area through their achievements in sports as an athlete, coach, owner, executive, member of the media, or contributor. Just outside of Washington, Hamm began her soccer career by leading Lake Braddock Secondary School to a state championship.
After her time at UNC, Hamm returned to the area where she made an immediate impact on the pitch during her three seasons with the Washington Freedom. Hamm helped guide the team to a championship while paving the way for the future of professional women's soccer in the U.S.
In between her time in Washington, D.C., Hamm cemented herself as one of the greats within UNC women's soccer and U.S. women's national team history. Hamm won four national championships, was named National Player of the Year in 1992 and 1993, a three-time unanimous All-America selection, and recipient of the Honda Cup and Patterson Medal in 1994 while at Carolina. As a member of the National Team, Hamm became a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a two-time FIFA World Cup champion."
Former Head Coach Anson Dorrance coached Hamm during her collegiate career, winning four national championships together (1989, 1990, 1992, 1993). Fast forward to last season, current Head Coach Damon Nahas led the Tar Heels to yet another championship, defeating Wake Forest 1-0 on a goal by Olivia Thomas.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!