UNC Women’s Hoops Schedule Breakdown: Charleston Southern
North Carolina will take on Charleston Southern on Sunday, Dec 21 at 2 p.m. The Tar Heels have an undefeated record against the Buccaneers, 8-0.
Last season, on Nov 4, UNC took care of Charleston Southern with a 30-point blowout, 83-53, as there were three Tar Heels who scored in double-figures: Alyssa Utsby, Lexi Donarski and Trayanaa Crisp.
Utsby led with 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists, shotting 8-15 from the field and 1-3 from the three-point line. Donarski added 14 points of her own along with two rebounds and an assist.
Crisp, now at Mississippi State, scored 11 points and had three assists, too. UNC shot 35-76 as a team (46 percent) and 6-28 (22 percent) from beyond the arc.
The Buccaneers also had three players enter double-figures: Catherine Alben, Tyonna Bailey and Keshunti Nichols. Alben recorded 18 points, one rebound and one assist.
While Bailey and Nichols scored 11 and 10 points each, respectively. As a whole team, Charleston Southern shot 20-60 (33 percent) from the field and 5-16 (31 percent) from three.
Historically, all eight games between the two schools have taken place in Chapel Hill. The largest margin of victory came on Nov 23, 2004, when North Carolina won, 88-33. On the other hand, the smallest margin of victory came five years later on November 29, 2009, when the Tar Heels, with Sylvia Hatchell as the head coach, were victorious, 76-67.
A Look at Charleston Southern's 2024-2025 Season
Head coach Clarisse White and the Buccaneers mustered a 14-16 overall record, but had a better showing during conference play. Charleston Southern went 7- at home, 7-9 on the road and 0-1 on a neutral court.
Some of the team's wins came against Charlotte, North Dakota State, South Alabama, South Carolina State, Gardner-Webb, Winthrop, Presbyterian College, UNC Asheville, USC Upstate and others.
However, its lost to East Carolina, Coastal Carolina, LSU, Mercer, Fairfield, College of Charleston, Furman, then-ranked No. 2 South Carolina and more.
White's team was led in scoring by Alben, who averaged 16.6 points throughout the year and was the only player who entered the double-figure mark. Next on the stat sheet is Nichols, who scored nine points per game along with 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Charleston Southern recorded 57.3 points on average, 37.2 rebounds and 11.3 assists.
Head coach Courtney Banghart will have experienced Tar Heels senior Indya Nivar and junior Reniya Kelly to combat the Buccaneers come December. Additionally, its matchups against South Carolina, UCLA and Texas will keep the team challenged until then.
