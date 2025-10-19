UNC Women’s Hoops Schedule Breakdown: UNC Wilmington
Head coach Courtney Banghart and the Tar Heels will take on UNC Wilmington on Wednesday, Dec 17, at 8 p.m. UNC's contest against the Seahawks comes after games against Louisville, Boston University, Texas, Columbia and Kansas State.
Banghart's squad begins the 2025-2026 season as the No. 11 team in the country, ranked ahead of Ole Miss, Michigan, Iowa State, Notre Dame and Baylor. North Carolina sits behind Maryland, NC State, Duke, Oklahoma, and LSU.
The Seahawks, led by head coach Nicole Woods, finished the 2024-2025 season with an overall record of 14-18 and 8-10 in the Coastal Athletic Association. Woods is the 12th different person to be named the head coach of UNC Wilmington. Before becoming a Seahawk, she spent 10 years with the Charlotte 49ers being an associate coach.
All-time UNC holds a 6-0 record over UNCW, the Tar Heels have a 5-0 record in Chapel Hill and a 1-0 neutral record — when North Carolina battled with the Seahawks in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina during the 2019-2020 season, winning by 40 points, 85-45. The Tar Heels' largest margin of victory came on November 19, 1998, when UNC won, 88-43.
In addition, UNC has scored a total of 482 points throughout its six contests thus far, averaging 80 per contest.
UNC Wilmington's Results for the 2024-2025 Campaign
UNCW was led by, interestingly enough, former Tar Heel Alexandra Zelaya. Zelaya spent four seasons in Chapel Hill before deciding to transfer out and become a Seahawk in her final year of college basketball.
The Goodyear, Arizona native averaged 12.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and two assists through 28.5 minutes of play.
She shot 40.6 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from the three-point line. These numbers are major jumps compared to her last season playing for UNC, as she averaged 2.1 points and one rebound through 9.3 minutes of game action.
Behind Zelaya was Taylor Henderson (now with the Purdue Boilermakers), who averaged 12 points, six rebounds and two assists as a sophomore. Henderson shot 40.1 percent from the field and 23.6 percent from beyond the arc. Another graduate student, Jania Hall, rounded out UNC Wilmington's top three scorers.
Hall scored 9.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 36.4 percent from the field and 26 percent from three.
By the time of this matchup, North Carolina would have already played South Carolina (exhibition), UCLA and Texas — three Final Four teams from this past March Madness.
