UNC Women’s Hoops Schedule Breakdown: Kansas State
The UNC women's basketball team continues its 2025-2026 schedule with a matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats from the Big 12 Conference. The Wildcats are the next opponent for the Tar Heels following their games against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Head coach Jeff Mittie of Kansas State has a career record of 672-378 — it will be his 12th season leading the program and his 34th overall.
Mittie has nine postseason appearances along with six NCAA Tournament appearances, five seasons where he notched 20 wins, along 65 Academic All-Big 12 selections, too. Some of the individual awards that Mittie has achieved are the following: two-tiem Naismith Women's Coach of the Year Late Season List, 2024 KBCA Women's Basketball Coach of the Year, 2017 KBCA Women's Basketball Coach of the Year, 2016 Missouri Western Distinguished Coach of the Year, 2002 Conference USA Coach of the Year, 2001 WAC Coach of the Year and more.
The Tar Heels will play the Wildcats before moving on to face Columbia, the third and final contest of the 2025 Cancun Challenge — giving UNC experience playing in outside the United States during the season.
How Kansas State Performed Last Year
Kansas State completed the 2024-2025 season with an overall record of 28-8 and 13-5 in the Big 12 conference. The Wildcats had a 17-1 record at home, while also going 7-4 on the road and 4-3 on neutral sites, respectively. It earned victories against Green Bay, Belmont, Creighton, Little Rock, Milwaukee, DePaul, Central Arkansas and others. But also received losses to Duke, Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Iowa State and others.
Some of the teams the Wildcats are playing against are Omaha, SMU, Lamar, South Dakota, Troy, Green Bay, Columbia, San Diego State, Ole Miss and more.
As far as scoring goes, Mittie had three players to reach the double-figure mark: Ayoka Lee, Serena Sundell and Temira Poindexter. Lee, a then-senior, scored 15.4 points, grabbed 6.5 rebounds and shot 63.1 percent from the field goal range. Sundell, a Maryville, Missouri native, scored 12.7 points to go along with 4.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists — converting 47.4 percent of her field goal attempts. And Poindexter, a Spulpa, Oklahoma native, averaged 12.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and two assists per game.
North Carolina will have a group of freshmen, two transfers and returnees to combat the Wildcats, as the two will square off on Friday, November 28.
