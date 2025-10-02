All Tar Heels

UNC Women’s Hoops Schedule Breakdown: Kansas State

North Carolina will take on Kansas State in the second game of the 2025 Cancun Challenge.

Jeremiah Artacho

Oct 9, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Courtney Banghart during ACC Media Days at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Oct 9, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Courtney Banghart during ACC Media Days at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

The UNC women's basketball team continues its 2025-2026 schedule with a matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats from the Big 12 Conference. The Wildcats are the next opponent for the Tar Heels following their games against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Head coach Jeff Mittie of Kansas State has a career record of 672-378 — it will be his 12th season leading the program and his 34th overall.

Mar 27, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; UNC Tar Heels head coach Courtney Banghart talks with the media before her team works out during practice day at Legacy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Mittie has nine postseason appearances along with six NCAA Tournament appearances, five seasons where he notched 20 wins, along 65 Academic All-Big 12 selections, too. Some of the individual awards that Mittie has achieved are the following: two-tiem Naismith Women's Coach of the Year Late Season List, 2024 KBCA Women's Basketball Coach of the Year, 2017 KBCA Women's Basketball Coach of the Year, 2016 Missouri Western Distinguished Coach of the Year, 2002 Conference USA Coach of the Year, 2001 WAC Coach of the Year and more.

Courtney Banghart
Mar 28, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Courtney Banghart talks with a referee during the Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament basketball game against the Duke Blue Devils at Legacy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels will play the Wildcats before moving on to face Columbia, the third and final contest of the 2025 Cancun Challenge — giving UNC experience playing in outside the United States during the season.

Lanie Gran
Mar 28, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Oluchi Okananwa (5) fights off a double team of North Carolina Tar Heels guards Lanie Grant (0) and Lexi Donarski (20) for a shot during the Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Legacy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

How Kansas State Performed Last Year

Kansas State completed the 2024-2025 season with an overall record of 28-8 and 13-5 in the Big 12 conference. The Wildcats had a 17-1 record at home, while also going 7-4 on the road and 4-3 on neutral sites, respectively. It earned victories against Green Bay, Belmont, Creighton, Little Rock, Milwaukee, DePaul, Central Arkansas and others. But also received losses to Duke, Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Iowa State and others.

Some of the teams the Wildcats are playing against are Omaha, SMU, Lamar, South Dakota, Troy, Green Bay, Columbia, San Diego State, Ole Miss and more.

Ayoka Lee
Mar 29, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; Kansas State Wildcats center Ayoka Lee (50) fights for position against USC Trojans forward Kiki Iriafen (44) during the second half of a Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament basketball game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images

As far as scoring goes, Mittie had three players to reach the double-figure mark: Ayoka Lee, Serena Sundell and Temira Poindexter. Lee, a then-senior, scored 15.4 points, grabbed 6.5 rebounds and shot 63.1 percent from the field goal range. Sundell, a Maryville, Missouri native, scored 12.7 points to go along with 4.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists — converting 47.4 percent of her field goal attempts. And Poindexter, a Spulpa, Oklahoma native, averaged 12.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and two assists per game.

North Carolina will have a group of freshmen, two transfers and returnees to combat the Wildcats, as the two will square off on Friday, November 28.

Please follow us on X when you click right here!

Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!

feed

Published
Jeremiah Artacho
JEREMIAH ARTACHO

Jeremiah Artacho graduated from DTCC with an associate's degree in journalism and attends UNC now, where he is pursuing his bachelor's in journalism. He brings tremendous experience covering the Tar Heels to his new role as North Carolina Tar Heels Associate Beat Writer on SI.