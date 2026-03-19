VCU Presents Challenges for North Carolina, Per Hubert Davis
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While the first-four games have taken place, the NCAA tournament officially begins on Thursday, and the North Carolina Tar Heels face the VCU Rams at 6:50 P.M. ET.
While speaking with the media on Wednesday, head coach Hubert Davis shared his breakdown of the Tar Heels' matchup on Thursday night.
Davis' Thoughts
It has been well-documented that North Carolina will be without star freshman Caleb Wilson for the rest of the season. While Wilson's absence obviously hinders North Carolina's chances in the tournament, the 55-year-old head coach feels that his team is built to overcome the circumstances.
- “I actually feel like this team and this group has done a nice job of dealing with different circumstances and still going out there and playing their best," Davis said. "You talk about the nine games that Caleb has missed, well, Seth missed nine games at the beginning of the year, Henri missed two, so that’s over half of our season we’ve been without our top three scorers."
- “That’s one of the many reasons why I’m proud of this team, just the toughness, the resiliency to with those circumstances still find a way to be successful," Davis continued. "It’s something that has given us confidence moving forward heading into the NCAA Tournament.”
As stated, the Tar Heels take on No. 11 seed VCU, which has lost only three games since the start of January. Davis discussed what challenges the Rams will present to the Tar Heels.
- "Just a really versatile, talented team, athletic," Davis said of VCU. "Because of their versatility and athleticism, they can do a number of things and guard a number of positions out there on the floor, which allows them to get in the passing lanes and steals and get into the open court."
- "Obviously, they can shoot 3s, but they also do an excellent job of getting into the paint, putting max pressure on the rim, and finding a way to get to the free-throw line. They lead the Atlantic 10 in free throw attempts and made."
- “So, for us defending, defending without fouling, and finishing every possession with a box-out rebound obviously is key in every game but even more important in this game," Davis continued.
Overall Thoughts
Without Wilson, North Carolina losing in the first round has been a popular upset pick, but the Tar Heels are more than capable of proving why they were ranked a top-25 team in this year's field. If North Carolina can establish a defensive presence early, it can impose its will on the Rams.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.