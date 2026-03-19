North Carolina Must Avoid Early-Game Woes in NCAA Tournament

The North Carolina Tar Heels' weaknesses have been apparent throughout the season, but the one that has repeatedly presented itself is slow starts.

On Thursday, the Tar Heels face the VCU Rams in the first round of the 2026 NCAA tournament, and they cannot afford to fall behind early in this contest. The entire team acknowledges that it has to avoid a sluggish start, including freshman guard Derek Dixon .

Fast Start is Monumental Towards North Carolina's Success

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Derek Dixon (3) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“We’ve got to come out of the gate with that fight. We can’t waver,” Dixon said. “We can’t start slow — all those types of things we’ve been struggling with all year. But now it’s win-or-go-home. We got to bring it.”

Forward Jarin Stevenson echoed those sentiments, stating that the players need to take it upon themselves to impose their will on the game.

“Setting the tone early, whether it’s making a physical play, making a high energy play, somebody in the huddle,” Stevenson said. “I feel like it really just comes with playing. Somebody makes a physical, high-energy play, and the bench gets into it and stuff like that, but it really starts with one person and then the team will follow from that.”

Tournament Appearance Should Not Change Mindset

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Kyan Evans (0) in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina is expected to qualify for the NCAA tournament every season, and despite the excitement and sense of urgency at a high level, head coach Hubert Davis believes that mindset should always be there throughout the season.

“The NCAA Tournament shouldn’t rev you up - it should rev you up in November, or in June,” Davis said. “Anytime you get an opportunity to compete and be out there on the floor, it’s real. We had a really competitive practice yesterday, a little chippy, which I’m fine with, and I’d like to bring that chippiness to Greenville.”

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis in the huddle with his team during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

It has been well-documented that the Tar Heels tend to be sluggish out of the gates, which has raised concerns about their viability in this year's tournament, especially without Caleb Wilson. The 55-year-old head coach explained his confidence level in the team's ability to flip the script moving forward.