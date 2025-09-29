UNC Women’s Hoops Schedule Breakdown: NC A&T
The North Carolina women's basketball team will be taking on the NC A&T Bulldogs on Thursday, November 20, at 7:00 p.m. on the road inside Corbett Sports Center. By that point, the Tar Heels would have played the following teams: NCCU, Elon, UCLA and Fairfield. North Carolina's last meeting against NC A&T ended in its favor — winning 66-47 in Greensboro, North Carolina. That game took place on November 12, 2024.
Lexi Donarski, now out of the program due to ineligibility, scored 10 points and had two rebounds and three assists. Behind Donarski on the stat sheet were Trayanna Crisp and Alyssa Utsby, who scored eight and seven points, respectively. As a team, UNC shot 24/59 from the field to go with 10/31 from beyond the arc and 8/11 from the charity stripe. It also had seven offensive rebounds and 25 defensive rebounds, too.
For the Bulldogs, Paris Locke led the way with 15 points, eight rebounds, and one assist — nearly notching a double-double. Jordyn Dorsey added 12 points as the only other player for NC A&T to enter double-figures. Doresey also had three rebounds and three assists. Collectively, NC A&T shot 17/50 from the field goal range, 2/10 from beyond the arc, and 11/15 from the charity stripe. It had 10 offensive rebounds and 29 defensive rebounds.
The difference maker? Turnovers. The Bulldogs had 21 turnovers in comparison to North Carolina's 10, nearly cut in half.
2024-2025 Season for NC A&T
The Bulldogs finished the 2024-2025 season with an overall record of 19-12, but had a conference record of 15-3. Head coach Tarrell Robinson's team went 11-3 at home, 7-8 on the road, and 1-1 on neutral courts. Besides North Carolina, some of its losses came to Southern Methodist University, Rice University, Mercer University, Florida Gulf Coast University, Campbell University, and more.
However, NC A&T was able to gain wins over College of Charleston, Northeastern University, William & Mary, University of Delaware, University of North Carolina Wilmington, North Carolina Central University and others.
In history, the Tar Heels are 3-0 and hold a home record of 2-0 and an away record of 1-0. The largest margin of victory came on November 21, 2000, when North Carolina won convincingly, 101-33. UNC has scored a total of 269 points, averaging 86 per contest.
