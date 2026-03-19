UNC's Caleb Wilson Earns All-American, Jersey Headed to Rafters
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North Carolina star freshman Caleb Wilson won’t play another game for the program, but his legacy will forever be cemented thanks to his most recent accolade.
Wilson was named a second-team All-American earlier this week by the Associated Press. The 6-foot-10 forward shone in his freshman season, averaging a team-high 19.8 points per game and 9.4 rebounds per game while shooting 58 percent from the floor. Wilson also led the team in assists per game (2.7), steals per game (1.5), and blocks per game (1.4).
Wilson will also have his jersey honored in the rafters at the Dean E. Smith Center as a result of his All-American selection. He and Tyler Hansborough are the only Tar Heels to qualify for the honor as freshmen, and Wilson will likely be the only one-and-done Tar Heel to be up in the rafters.
For a program as historic as North Carolina, to have Wilson honored after a mere 24 games on the team shows just how impactful he was while he was healthy. Now, he is forever cemented as one of the best freshman players in UNC history.
Unfortunately for the Tar Heels, injuries derailed what could’ve been one of the best freshman seasons in recent memory. Wilson hasn’t played since Feb. 10 and won’t play again this season after initially suffering a fractured hand, then suffering a broken thumb while rehabbing his hand. The broken thumb required surgery, ending his season.
While it could be fun to think about, Wilson is unlikely to return to college for next season and will instead turn pro. His rare combination of size and skill has made him a hot commodity for NBA teams, and he’s expected to be selected within the top 5 of the 2026 NBA Draft.
Wilson was key to the Tar Heels’ successful 24-8 season up to this point, and a 12-6 record in ACC play. Despite being just a freshman, Wilson was the leader of the team on both ends of the floor.
Wilson’s injury puts a major damper on UNC’s ceiling in the NCAA Tournament. The Tar Heels are the 6th seed in the South Region and will take on the 11th seed, VCU Rams, in the first round. Without its best player, UNC will do what it can to avoid any upsets and go on a deep run in the tournament.
VCU has become a trendy upset pick since the bracket was released, and without Wilson, the Heels are vulnerable.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.