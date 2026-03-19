UNC's Caleb Wilson Earns All-American, Jersey Headed to Rafters

North Carolina star freshman Caleb Wilson won’t play another game for the program, but his legacy will forever be cemented thanks to his most recent accolade.

Wilson was named a second-team All-American earlier this week by the Associated Press. The 6-foot-10 forward shone in his freshman season, averaging a team-high 19.8 points per game and 9.4 rebounds per game while shooting 58 percent from the floor. Wilson also led the team in assists per game (2.7), steals per game (1.5), and blocks per game (1.4).

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Wilson will also have his jersey honored in the rafters at the Dean E. Smith Center as a result of his All-American selection. He and Tyler Hansborough are the only Tar Heels to qualify for the honor as freshmen, and Wilson will likely be the only one-and-done Tar Heel to be up in the rafters.

For a program as historic as North Carolina , to have Wilson honored after a mere 24 games on the team shows just how impactful he was while he was healthy. Now, he is forever cemented as one of the best freshman players in UNC history.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Unfortunately for the Tar Heels, injuries derailed what could’ve been one of the best freshman seasons in recent memory. Wilson hasn’t played since Feb. 10 and won’t play again this season after initially suffering a fractured hand, then suffering a broken thumb while rehabbing his hand. The broken thumb required surgery, ending his season.

While it could be fun to think about, Wilson is unlikely to return to college for next season and will instead turn pro. His rare combination of size and skill has made him a hot commodity for NBA teams, and he’s expected to be selected within the top 5 of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wilson was key to the Tar Heels’ successful 24-8 season up to this point, and a 12-6 record in ACC play. Despite being just a freshman, Wilson was the leader of the team on both ends of the floor.

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) dunks against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Wilson’s injury puts a major damper on UNC’s ceiling in the NCAA Tournament . The Tar Heels are the 6th seed in the South Region and will take on the 11th seed, VCU Rams, in the first round. Without its best player, UNC will do what it can to avoid any upsets and go on a deep run in the tournament.