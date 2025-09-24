UNC Women’s Hoops to Face Final Four Team on National Television
It has been announced that the North Carolina women's basketball team will play the Texas Longhorns on ESPN2. The game will take place on Thursday, December 4, at 7:00 p.m. ET. Head Coach Courtney Banghart and her staff are gearing up for the first contest on Monday, November 3, as they will take on NC Central at 11:00 a.m., just hours before the men's team squares off with Central Arkansas, presumably during the nighttime, per usual.
Texas, led by Head Coach Vic Schaefer, finished the 2024-2025 campaign with an overall record of 35-4, with its four losses at the hands of Notre Dame, and South Carolina three times (regular season, SEC Tournament and the NCAA Final Four). The team was led by now-rising junior Madison Booker, who averaged 16.3 points per game as well as 6.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists — shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Booker also shot 40.3 percent from beyond the arc, too.
Behind Booker on the stat sheet was Taylor Jones, now graduated, who scored 11.9 points and grabbed 6.9 rebounds per contest. Jones made 58.3 percent of her shot attempts.
North Carolina Will Play High-Caliber Programs
The Tar Heels will play two Final Four teams from earlier this year; besides Texas, it has South Carolina, the national championship runner-up to the UConn Huskies, who were a 2-seed during the tournament.
These two games will pay dividends for Banghart and her staff, as they will allow them to see how the roster stacks up against tough competition, giving them much-needed experience once conference play arrives and postseason play begins.
Freshmen Nyla Brooks, Taliyah Henderson and Taissa Querioz come in as talented prospects in Banghart's seventh season as head coach, and will get to be a part of a competitive environment going up against veterans in the landscape.
UNC will benefit from setting up its schedule that way it is, as national championship aspirations are surely in the air for Banghart, especially after its Sweet 16 loss to the Duke Blue Devils. Besides, if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best, right?
There is some time before the Tar Heels play their first game, but it will make an appearance on Monday, October 6, for ACC Tipoff, a collection of all the teams in the conference.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!