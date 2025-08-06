Who is Damon Nahas’ Assistant Coach Tracey Bates Leone?
There is Chris Ducar, and then there is Tracey Bates Leone to help Head Coach Damon Nahas. But given the group of three coaches, it may come with plenty of talent to make up for the lack of quantity.
Leone's resume details a grand amount of experience that discusses her time playing for Anson Dorrrance as a longtime head coach along with Team USA, per GoHeels:
"Three-time University of North Carolina women’s soccer national champion Tracey Bates Leone, a pioneer in the sport’s growth in the United States, returned to Chapel Hill as an assistant coach ahead of the 2024 season.
She brings with her over three decades of coaching and playing experience at the collegiate and international level.
“We are thrilled to welcome Tracey back to Chapel Hill as an assistant coach,” said head coach Anson Dorrance. “She has a proven track record of building winning programs and leading her teams to new heights. Tracey understands what it takes to be successful on the collegiate and international stage, and her experience will be invaluable for our student-athletes.”
A standout midfielder under Dorrance in the late 1980s, Leone–then known as Tracey Bates–led the Tar Heels to three national championships (1986, 1987, 1989) and one runner-up finish (1985). She scored the game-winning goal against Colorado College in 1986.
She was named the 1989 NCAA College Cup Defensive MVP and was twice tabbed to the All-NCAA College Cup Team. Leone graduated as a three-time All-America selection, All-ACC honoree and served as team captain during her senior year.
In 2002, she was selected to the Atlantic Coast Conference 50th Anniversary Team as one of the best players in league history.
“I would like to thank Bubba Cunningham and Anson Dorrance for providing me this amazing opportunity,” said Leone. “It is so rare and special to have the chance to coach at your alma mater, and I feel like I struck gold twice. To be able to return to Chapel Hill to serve the program I deeply loved being a part of and to work with Anson, the coach who I loved playing for, is truly an honor. I am so excited to work with and learn from Damon Nahas and Chris Ducar as well as with this extraordinary group of young women.”
Leone played for the United States Women’s National Team from 1987-91, also under Dorrance, earning 29 caps with 21 starts. She scored five goals and dished out two assists during her time for the stars and stripes. Leone and Team USA won the first-ever Women’s World Cup in 1991."
The Tar Heels are listed No.1 in the preseason rankings, and while, of course, that kind of honor does not contribute to winning on the field, it does reflect the 2024 national championship earned in Coach Nahas's first year.
