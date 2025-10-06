Three Things to Watch for UNC Heading Into ACC Tipoff
With basketball season around the corner, North Carolina's men's basketball team will be showcased at the ACC Tipoff at the Charlotte Hilton Uptown in the Queen City.
The Tar Heels are coming off a rough season in which they failed to meet the always-high expectations in Chapel Hill. North Carolina finished 23-14 overall, including 13-7 in the ACC, went 0-3 against Duke and was eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. However, UNC probably didn’t belong there, as it was one of the last four teams selected and had to play a First Four game in Dayton just to reach the main field.
Regardless, Carolina enters this season with a much deeper roster, having added length, sharpshooting and versatility through the transfer portal. Despite the program’s national profile, many are overlooking the Tar Heels—a situation that could work in their favor.
Here are three key things to know about the Tar Heels heading into their appearance at the podium Tuesday.
Henri Veesaar and Seth Trimble Will Represent UNC
UNC announced that redshirt junior center Henri Veesaar and senior guard Seth Trimble will join head coach Hubert Davis in Charlotte for the ACC Tipoff.
Veesaar, who spent the past three years at Arizona, played in all 37 games and made five starts during the 2024-25 season. He averaged 9.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 59.2 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from three-point range.
He was even more productive in conference play, averaging 10.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks while shooting 62.6 percent overall and 38.7 percent from beyond the arc.
Trimble averaged 11.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and a team-high 1.4 steals per game last season.
Hubert Davis Enters Defining 5th Season
It’s safe to say that Davis has had a roller coaster ride since taking over as the head coach of his alma mater.
While the Tar Heels were the national runner-up in 2022 and won the ACC regular-season championship in 2024, they missed the NCAA Tournament in 2023 after entering the season ranked No. 1 in the preseason poll and suffered a first-round exit last season.
At most programs, Davis’ first four seasons would be considered a success. But this is UNC basketball, where expectations are always higher.
This could be a make-or-break season for Davis, given the high expectations in Chapel Hill and a strong group of transfer additions, including Kyan Evans, Jarin Williamson and Henri Veesaar. There's also intrigue around European ballhandler Luka Bogavac, as well as blue-chip prospect and potential top-10 draft pick Caleb Wilson.
Finding Its Identity
With so many newcomers, it will be interesting to see how quickly the Tar Heels come together this season. The adjustment period may take longer than usual, given all the new faces and the presence of three different ballhandlers in the projected starting lineup.
Right now, Evans will handle point guard duties, with Bogavac and Trimble in support. Should Evans come out or miss time, both Bogavac and Trimble have the playmaking skills to step into that role.
Expect plenty of questions about roles on this team—especially when it comes to ballhandling. It will be interesting to see how Davis handles the situation throughout the season.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!
Please follow us on X when you click right HERE!