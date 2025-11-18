Top 2026 Recruit Officially Signs with UNC Women’s Hoops
It's official: North Carolina women's basketball has signed Kate Harping from Atlanta, Georgia, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2026. Harping, who attended Marist School, is listed as a five-star according to 247Sports. Besides UNC, Harping was recruited by Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Iowa, LSU, Maryland, Notre Dame and others.
- "In Kate, we are adding a dynamic athlete and a relentless competitor," said Banghart. "Her scoring versatility, toughness, and defensive edge will impact our program immediately."
One standout accomplishment of Harping is that she was named the 2024-2025 Gatorade Georgia Girls Basketball Player of the Year, just like current men's basketball freshman, Caleb Wilson, who was named the 2024-2025 Gatorade Georgia Boys Basketball Player of the Year. (There's something about the Atlanta, Georgia, to Chapel Hill, North Carolina pipeline.)
Harping averaged 32 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and five steals en route to grabbing the prestigious award. The future Tar Heel will be a key piece for head coach Courtney Banghart and the staff once she arrives on campus next year.
And by then, she will potentially play alongside future senior Reniya Kelly, juniors Elina Aarnisalo and Lanie Grant, and a sophomore Nyla Brooks in the backcourt (if everyone decides to stay, of course). The future is looking bright for the UNC women's basketball program.
What Kind of Player is Kate Harping?
247Sports' Director of Scouting Brandon Clay took a deep dive into the kind of player Harping is this past January.
- "Harpring had as steep of an ascent to the top of the national discussion as anyone in my 23 years of talent evaluation. After winning Overtime Select MVP in 2024, Harpring has kept her foot on the gas during the school season, scoring 40 plus points on multiple occasions while averaging 32 on the season so far."
- "Offensively, Harpring is powerful with the basketball in her hands but it's her defensive prowess that continues to pave the way for me viewing her as the elite prospect in the class nationally."
- "A consensus 5-star prospect, Harpring is more than willing to draw the top offensive player while still going to the glass to rebound. That's a unique combination at this level and a separator for the Marist School product."
North Carolina's backcourt will be in good shape for the foreseeable future, and in the world of college atheltics where players have the ability to leave and go elsewhere — Banghart is doing just fine, all things considered.
