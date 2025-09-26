All Tar Heels

Top ACC Games to Watch During Tar Heels Bye Week

Feeling bored because UNC football isn't on this week? Don't worry! Here is the full schdule of the weekend for the ACC.

Chief Osceola and Renegade leading the Seminoles out on to the field to face the Florida Gators on November 24, 2018 at Doak Campbell Stadium.
Chief Osceola and Renegade leading the Seminoles out on to the field to face the Florida Gators on November 24, 2018 at Doak Campbell Stadium. / Jacob Gralton/FSView
With North Carolina having a bye week, you may be wondering, "Which game should I watch?"

Well, there are a lot of games around the country going on with marquee matchups like Oregon-Penn State and LSU-Ole Miss. However, there are some great matchups around the ACC as well.

Main Event: No. 8 Florida State (3-0) @ Virginia (3-1), 7 p.m., ESPN (Friday)

FS
Sep 20, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Thomas Castellanos (1) during the first half against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

After finishing 2-10 last season, Florida State’s dramatic roster overhaul and the additions of Gus Malzahn as offensive coordinator and Tony White as defensive coordinator have paid off. The Seminoles opened the year with a 31-17 upset over then-No. 8 Alabama. Led by quarterback Thomas Castellanos, Florida State leads the nation in scoring at 58.1 points per game and in total offense at 628.7 yards per game, and ranks second in rushing with 363 yards per game.

Virginia has rebounded from back-to-back losing seasons and is on pace for bowl eligibility. The Cavaliers are fifth nationally in total offense, averaging 564.5 yards per game. Quarterback Chandler Morris has thrown for 1,050 yards with eight touchdowns and just one interception. Their only loss came after leading NC State at halftime before falling 35-31.

Another Interesting Matchup: Louisville (3-0) @ Pitt (2-1)

Louisville
Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (1) had more than 100 rushing yards via a 78-yard touchdown run down the sideline, his fourth career rushing score of 60 or more yards as he and the Cards defeated the James Madison University Dukes 28-14 Friday September 5, 2025 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisville enters the matchup as one of just four unbeaten teams remaining in the ACC. The Cardinals feature one of the league’s top running backs in Isaac Brown, who has rushed for 248 yards on only 19 carries—an impressive 13.1 yards per attempt. Their defense also stands out, ranking in the top five nationally in pass defense and 16th in total yards allowed.

Pitt is coming off a tough 31-24 loss to West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl. However, the Panthers have one of the best quarterbacks in the league with Eli Holstein, who has thrown for 822 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

Hate Watch

NC Stat
Nov 30, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (16) hands the ball off to running back Hollywood Smothers (20) the ball in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
  • Duke @ Syracuse, Noon, ACC Network
  • Virginia Tech @ NC State, 7 p.m., The CW

Duke is coming off a 45-33 win over previously unbeaten NC State. Darian Mensah has emerged as one of the nation’s top quarterbacks, ranking fourth in passing yards with 1,317. He has also thrown 11 touchdowns against just two interceptions.

UNC
Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) scrambles against Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Alec Bryant (3) during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Duke has a chance to notch a significant win at the Loud House against Syracuse. The Orange are riding high after defeating Clemson by double digits at Death Valley last week. However, the 'Cuse will be without star quarterback Steve Angeli, who is out for the season. Backup Rickie Collins will make his first career start. Also, Syracuse has the worst defense in the ACC, allowing 455.0 yards per game.

NC State faces struggling Virginia Tech this week. The Wolfpack should have little trouble moving the ball against the Hokies’ defense, thanks to what many consider the ACC’s top quarterback-running back duo in CJ Bailey and Hollywood Smothers.

Other Games to Watch

Georgia Tech
Sep 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key celebrates with quarterback Haynes King (10) after a touchdown pass against the Temple Owls in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
  • No. 16 Georgia Tech @ Wake Forest, Noon, ESPN
  • Cal @ Boston College, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
  • San Jose State @ Stanford, 7:30, ACC Network

Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.