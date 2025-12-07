How North Carolina’s Top Players May Perform vs. Georgetown

The North Carolina Tar Heels host the Georgetown Hoyas on Sunday, hoping to carry their momentum from the win against the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday night.

That game was a worthwhile experience for the Tar Heels as one of their best players was not playing up to par that night, but the supporting cast and bench stepped up. Derek Dixon played a major role in helping North Carolina escape with a tough road victory.

Sunday's matchup against Georgetown will be very different for several reasons. First, this game will take place at home for the Tar Heels, which is obviously a much more comfortable environment for North Carolina to operate in. Secondly, the Hoyas are not in the same tier as Kentucky. Although it is 6-2, most of Georgetown's wins are against mediocre competition.

With all that being said, here are predictions for North Carolina's starting lineup against Georgetown on Sunday.

Dean Smith Center | Grant Chachere, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Caleb Wilson

Stat line prediction: 20 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block

Nov 18, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) goes up for a dunk against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The aforementioned player who struggled on Tuesday against Kentucky was Wilson . The freshman forward went 5-of-19 from the field, failing to gain a rhythm offensively.

That should not be the case for Wilson on Sunday, as Georgetown lacks size in the perimeter, which should allow Wilson to dominate in the paint. Expect the projected top-five pick in the upcoming NBA Draft to bounce back in a major way.

Henri Veesaar

Stat line prediction: 19 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates a basket during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Over the past 2 games, Veesaar has been the Tar Heels' most consistent player. During that span, the former Arizona center is averaging 15 points and eight rebounds per game while shooting 67 percent from the field.

The third-year center was the main catalyst in North Carolina's win over Kentucky, shooting 8-of-12 from the field while totaling 17 points and 10 rebounds. He was the Tar Heels' most effective and efficient player on both ends of the court on Tuesday night.

Veesaar should have no problem replicating those types of numbers against Georgetown.

Luka Bogavac

Stat line prediction: 10 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) goes to the basket agaisnt Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) during the first half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Bogavac has shot 40 percent or worse from the field in the last four games. However, volume will propel him to hit the double-digit mark in points against the Hoyas.

The 6-foot-5, 216-pound guard will operate predominantly as a catch-and-shoot weapon while sprinkling in some production within the perimeter in the mid-range game.

