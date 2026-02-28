Predicting North Carolina’s Top 3 Performers Against Tech

The North Carolina Tar Heels have been without star freshman Caleb Wilson for the last four games, but have compiled a 3-1 record during that span. That will continue to be the case, as the Tar Heels host the Virginia Tech Hokies at the Dean E. Smith Center on Saturday night.

Due to these circumstances, head coach Hubert Davis has had to deploy multiple starting lineup combinations, especially when Henri Veesaar was also out for two games. While the Tar Heels will still be short-handed without Wilson in the rotation, they should still be capable of defeating Virginia Tech on Saturday night.

With that being said, here are predictions for which players on North Carolina will have standout performances against the Hokies on Saturday.

Henri Veesaar

Stat line prediction: 18 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) shoots a three point shot as Louisville Cardinals forward Vangelis Zougris (53) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Arizona transfer has been incredibly efficient this season, shooting 61.4 percent from the field and 43.1 percent from three-point range. Since returning from his two-game absence, Veesaar has collectively shot 15-of-25 from the field.

That trend should continue on Saturday, as the Hokies can be exploited in the paint. Additionally, Veesaar was the Tar Heels' leading scorer in his first game back from injury, against Syracuse, scoring 19 points while shooting 9-of-13 from the field, including 1-of-3 from beyond the arc.

Rebounding has been abnormally low, as the junior center has compiled five rebounds over the last two games, which is why the projection for his rebounding output is relatively low compared to his season average of 8.5.

Seth Trimble

Stat line prediction: 16 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) dribbles as Louisville Cardinals guard Kobe Rodgers (11) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The senior guard is coming off a 30-point performance in which he shot 11-of-16 from the field and 7-of-11 from the free throw line. While that will be difficult to replicate, Trimble should be able to eclipse double-digit points without breaking a sweat.

When Trimble plays with an aggressive mindset , he is capable of producing lofty numbers, which is what North Carolina needs if it wants to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament.

Luka Bogavac

Stat line prediction: 12 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) drives during the first half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The overseas transfer has averaged over 10 points per game over the last nine outings, and it has also come at an efficient clip. Against Louisville, Bogavac recorded 12 points while shooting 5-of-10 from the field, including 2-of-5 from the three-point range.

That type of output moving forward will be monumental towards North Carolina's long-term aspirations in the NCAA tournament.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !