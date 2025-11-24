Top Takeaways from UNC's Battle vs Duke Blue Devils
Saturday's tilt between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils presented many headlines for analysts and experts to discuss.
There were many facets in the game that made this contest must-watch entertainment, as both teams exchanged blows throughout the game.
With all that being said, here are a few takeaways from North Carolina's 32-25 loss against Duke in Week 13.
Duke's Rushing Attack Dominated
One aspect of this game that was not on anyone's bingo card was the Blue Devils rushing for over 170 yards against the Tar Heels' defensive front.
Duke's rushing attack is not one to overlook, but because of a lackluster defense, the Blue Devils have had to be overly reliant on the passing attack.
That was not the case in Week 13, as Darian Mensah threw for 175 yards and one touchdown, which was a season-low for the sophomore quarterback.
However, Nate Sheppard picked up the slack with 90 rushing yards on 22 carries. Not to mention, Anderson Castle tallied three rushing touchdowns.
Following the game, Tar Heels' head coach Bill Belichick highlighted Duke's freshman running back.
- "Yeah, look, there are certainly fundamental things we could have done better tackling. I mean, [Nate] Sheppard is one of the best backs in the conference," Belichick said. So, I mean, tackling a pretty good guy. I mean he's he doesn't go down easy. He's very good back. So, yeah, we got him a few times, and there's a couple times we didn't get him."
Belichick Aggressiveness was Unwarranted
Duke was slated to receive the ball to start the second half, but Belichick had other ideas. The 73-year-old head coach dialed up a sneak onside kick attempt. However, the ball did not travel 10 yards, automatically giving the Blue Devils the ball in plus territory.
There are two reasons why Belichick felt inclined to take this chance in a must-win game. First, Duke's head coach, Manny Diaz, elected to go for it on six fourth downs, which the offense converted five of. Could Belichick have wanted to match that aggressive mindset?
Secondly, and probably more plausible, was the fact that the Blue Devils' offense did not punt once in the first half, scoring on each of their three possessions.
However, with Duke's offense operating at such a high level in the first half, essentially spotting them seven free points on a short field was not worth the risk. It also showed a lack of trust and confidence in the Tar Heels' defense, which is Belichick's calling card. Very perplexing decision, to say the least.
