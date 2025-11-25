Predicting Most Productive UNC Players Against St. Bonaventure
The North Carolina Tar Heels return to action Tuesday night against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies on Tuesday night in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.
On paper, this matchup could be a classic case of the Tar Heels overlooking their opponent, but this team needs to treat this game as an opportunity to improve on specific details. Following North Carolina's win over Navy last Tuesday, head coach Hubert Davis mentioned what he wants to see from his players moving forward.
- "There are a number of guys that will speak up, and one of the things that I have encouraged everyone is that everyone should be a leader within their own personality," Davis explained. "It's not a situation when I was in school, where you are waiting for the junior or senior to speak up, and you had to wait your turn."
- "I just don't think it's that way anymore," Davis continued. "Whether you're a freshman, walk-on senior, or starter off the bench. I think the more voices that you hear, the better your team is. I like the talking in the locker room, but I also like the talking on the court."
Nonetheless, let's take a look at a few players who will be the most impactful against St. Bonaventure on Tuesday night.
Caleb Wilson
Speaking of a player who has stepped up as a leader, despite being a freshman, Wilson has instantly established himself as a key cog on both ends of the court.
The freshman forward should be a dominant force in this game, as he can handle the ball at an elite level for a player of his size. Wilson's ability to create shots off the dribble while suffocating opposing players on the defensive end should be even more evident against the Bonnies.
Henri Veesaar
St. Bonaventure does not have one player above 6'9", which bodes well for Veesaar, who is 6'11" and 224 pounds.
The junior center averages 14.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, and those statistics should grow exponentially after Tuesday night.
Luka Bogavac
There may not be one other player who will benefit more from the increased attention on Wilson and Veesaar than Bogavac.
The 6'5", 216-pound guard has operated as a catch-and-shoot specialist since taking over Seth Trimble's role in the starting lineup. With Trimble out for at least a few more weeks, Bogavac's role, involvement, in the offense should only see an uptick.
