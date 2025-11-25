All Tar Heels

Predicting Most Productive UNC Players Against St. Bonaventure

Here are predictions for which Tar Heels will be the most productive on Tuesday night against St. Bonaventure

Logan Lazarczyk

Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Tre White (3) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) and forward Caleb Wilson (8) defend in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Tre White (3) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) and forward Caleb Wilson (8) defend in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The North Carolina Tar Heels return to action Tuesday night against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies on Tuesday night in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

On paper, this matchup could be a classic case of the Tar Heels overlooking their opponent, but this team needs to treat this game as an opportunity to improve on specific details. Following North Carolina's win over Navy last Tuesday, head coach Hubert Davis mentioned what he wants to see from his players moving forward.

North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis is shown during practice before their first round NCAA men’ s basketball tournament game Thursday, March 20, 2025 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • "There are a number of guys that will speak up, and one of the things that I have encouraged everyone is that everyone should be a leader within their own personality," Davis explained. "It's not a situation when I was in school, where you are waiting for the junior or senior to speak up, and you had to wait your turn."
  • "I just don't think it's that way anymore," Davis continued. "Whether you're a freshman, walk-on senior, or starter off the bench. I think the more voices that you hear, the better your team is. I like the talking in the locker room, but I also like the talking on the court."

Nonetheless, let's take a look at a few players who will be the most impactful against St. Bonaventure on Tuesday night.

Caleb Wilson

Nov 18, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) goes up for a dunk against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Speaking of a player who has stepped up as a leader, despite being a freshman, Wilson has instantly established himself as a key cog on both ends of the court.

The freshman forward should be a dominant force in this game, as he can handle the ball at an elite level for a player of his size. Wilson's ability to create shots off the dribble while suffocating opposing players on the defensive end should be even more evident against the Bonnies.

Henri Veesaar

Nov 11, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) backs down on Radford Highlanders forward Tyson Brown (21) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

St. Bonaventure does not have one player above 6'9", which bodes well for Veesaar, who is 6'11" and 224 pounds.

The junior center averages 14.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, and those statistics should grow exponentially after Tuesday night.

Luka Bogavac

Nov 18, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) brings the ball up court against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

There may not be one other player who will benefit more from the increased attention on Wilson and Veesaar than Bogavac.

The 6'5", 216-pound guard has operated as a catch-and-shoot specialist since taking over Seth Trimble's role in the starting lineup. With Trimble out for at least a few more weeks, Bogavac's role, involvement, in the offense should only see an uptick.

Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE!

feed

Published
Logan Lazarczyk
LOGAN LAZARCZYK

Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.