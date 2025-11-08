Top Three Performers in North Carolina's Statement Win Over Kansas
North Carolina routed Kansas to an 87-74 win in the Dean Dome in front of Tar Heel fans suited up in white, after freshman Caleb Wilson's influence to make it all happen. UNC's three-point shooting during the first half was not much of a factor, and its turnovers did not help either, finding itself down eight going into halftime.
But out of the locker room, head coach Hubert Davis and his staff watched their team fire on all cylinders going scoring 58 points in the second half, to go with 17 rebounds and 11 assists. The Tar Heels also had six steals. UNC shot 66.7 (24-36) percent from the field, 41.7 (5-12) percent from the three-point line, and converted 55.6 (5-9) percent from the free throw line.
The efforts of Seth Trimble, Henri Veesaar, and Caleb Wilson boosted North Carolina's chances of winning against the No. 19 team in the country.
Seth Trimble
Trimble did not have the best shooting night from beyond the arc, going 0-5 from that range. However, the athletic guard used his driving ability to get downhill in traffic and apply pressure on Kansas' defense. Trimble finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists.
Henri Veesaar
The physicality of the Arizona transfer was one of the things that would be looked at as he embarks on a new road, and against Kansas, he proved that and so much more for UNC. Veesaar completed the first half with 10 points, and continued to be the same once the second half rolled around — adding on another 10 to the scoresheet.
Veessar had four rebounds and four assists, while shooting 8-12 from the field and 2-5 from beyond the arc — stretching the floor for North Carolina. He also held Kansas' big man, Flory Bidunga, to eight points and seven rebounds — the Tallinn, Estonia, native proved he can hang.
Caleb Wilson
And then... Wilson, the freshman from Atlanta, Georgia, scored 24 points (a game-high) and grabbed seven rebounds and passed four assists. But beyond the stat sheet, Wilson was the energy UNC needed to keep it pushing while it was down during the first half — using his emotions to fire up not only the crowd, but his teammates on the floor and the bench, too.
Wilson stepped up to the spotlight and made a statement to the college basketball world that he is one of the better players in a loaded freshman class.
