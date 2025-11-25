Stat Predictions for North Carolina’s Starting Five
In the last three games, the North Carolina Tar Heels have had to modify their starting lineup, with senior guard Seth Trimble out for the foreseeable future with a fractured forearm.
Obviously, that will continue to be the case on Tuesday night against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.
North Carolina's roster consists of several top-end freshman talents and marquee veterans acquired through the transfer portal before the start of the season.
As we inch closer to Tuesday's game between these two undefeated teams, let's guess at how the players in the starting five could perform against St. Bonaventure.
Caleb Wilson
Stat line Prediction: 22 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks
The 6'9", 216-pound forward has been as advertised, entering the season as a five-star recruit. Through five games, Wilson has averaged 20.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 66.1% from the field.
His ability to defend has translated to the offense, creating easy opportunities for himself and teammates in transition.
Henri Veesaar
Stat line Prediction: 14 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 blocks
Veesaar has been an immediate-impact player for the Tar Heels since transferring from Arizona. The junior center is averaging 14.8 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 64.3% from the field.
The 6'11", 224-pound rim protector has also demonstrated his ability to stretch the floor, shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Veesaar should continue testing the waters in that department, as the Tar Heels may need that type of production later in the season.
Luka Bogavac
Stat line Prediction: 15 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists
With Trimble out of the lineup, Bogavac has been inserted into the starting five after opening the season on the bench. In the two games as the six-man, Bogavac averaged 7.5 points, four rebounds, and three assists.
Since joining the lineup - three games - the third-year guard has averaged 16 points per outing while attempting 22 three-point shots during that span. He will continue to operate as a floor stretcher for North Carolina in a game that could turn into a three-point contest.
Kyan Evans
Stat line Prediction: 8 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists
The former Colorado State guard has posted modest numbers in the first five games of the season, but has struggled from the field during his last two outings. In those games, Evans has shot 3-of-14 from the field, including 2-of-11 from three-point range.
Jarin Stevenson
Stat line Prediction: 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists
Stevenson is another addition through the transfer portal, as he spent the last seasons with Alabama. Through five games, Stevenson is averaging career highs in points (7.8) and rebounds (5.0).
He does not light up the box score, but he is a solid contributor on a team with above-average depth.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!