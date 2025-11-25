All Tar Heels

Stat Predictions for North Carolina’s Starting Five

The Tar Heels take on an underrated St. Bonaventure team on Tuesday night. Here is a look at how the starting five could perform.

Logan Lazarczyk

Nov 14, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and the Carolina bench celebrate in the second half against the North Carolina Central Eagles at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Nov 14, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and the Carolina bench celebrate in the second half against the North Carolina Central Eagles at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
In the last three games, the North Carolina Tar Heels have had to modify their starting lineup, with senior guard Seth Trimble out for the foreseeable future with a fractured forearm.

Obviously, that will continue to be the case on Tuesday night against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self before the game at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina's roster consists of several top-end freshman talents and marquee veterans acquired through the transfer portal before the start of the season.

As we inch closer to Tuesday's game between these two undefeated teams, let's guess at how the players in the starting five could perform against St. Bonaventure.

Caleb Wilson

Stat line Prediction: 22 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks

Nov 11, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) drives past Radford Highlanders guard Jr. Dennis Parker (11) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The 6'9", 216-pound forward has been as advertised, entering the season as a five-star recruit. Through five games, Wilson has averaged 20.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 66.1% from the field.

His ability to defend has translated to the offense, creating easy opportunities for himself and teammates in transition.

Henri Veesaar

Stat line Prediction: 14 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 blocks

Nov 14, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) lines up for a free throw against the North Carolina Central Eagles in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Veesaar has been an immediate-impact player for the Tar Heels since transferring from Arizona. The junior center is averaging 14.8 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 64.3% from the field.

The 6'11", 224-pound rim protector has also demonstrated his ability to stretch the floor, shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Veesaar should continue testing the waters in that department, as the Tar Heels may need that type of production later in the season.

Luka Bogavac

Stat line Prediction: 15 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists

Nov 14, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) drives to the basket against the North Carolina Central Eagles during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

With Trimble out of the lineup, Bogavac has been inserted into the starting five after opening the season on the bench. In the two games as the six-man, Bogavac averaged 7.5 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

Since joining the lineup - three games - the third-year guard has averaged 16 points per outing while attempting 22 three-point shots during that span. He will continue to operate as a floor stretcher for North Carolina in a game that could turn into a three-point contest.

Kyan Evans

Stat line Prediction: 8 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists

Nov 14, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) lays up in the second half against the North Carolina Central Eagles at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The former Colorado State guard has posted modest numbers in the first five games of the season, but has struggled from the field during his last two outings. In those games, Evans has shot 3-of-14 from the field, including 2-of-11 from three-point range.

Jarin Stevenson

Stat line Prediction: 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists

Nov 18, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) looks on during a free throw in the first half against the Navy Midshipmen at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Stevenson is another addition through the transfer portal, as he spent the last seasons with Alabama. Through five games, Stevenson is averaging career highs in points (7.8) and rebounds (5.0).

He does not light up the box score, but he is a solid contributor on a team with above-average depth.

Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.