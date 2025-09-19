Artacho’s Angle: Tracking UNC Men’s Hoops Growth for 2025-26
Head Coach Hubert Davis, his coaching staff and General Manager Jim Tanner (the first one in program history) have formulated a roster that features experience, youth, star talent and a whole lot of transfers (thanks, NIL).
Senior Seth Trimble is now joined by Luka Bogavac, an international talent out of Montenegro (a country in Europe), Caleb Wilson, a five-star talent and projected lottery pick in the NBA Draft next year, Henri Veesaar, a transfer from Arizona and who stands at 7-foot and will serve as the center UNC needed throughout last year.
Then, there is Colorado transfer Kyan Evans, ready to be Davis' next point guard, plus Alabama transfer Jarin Stevenson, a Chapel Hill native, Jonathan Powell from West Virginia, one of the best shooters as a freshman last season in the Big 12, alongside Jaydon Young from Virginia Tech and freshmen Derek Dixon (who can shoot from beyond the arc) and Isaiah Denis (a shifty guard who can score at all three levels).
North Carolina has had its notable players shine in Davis' first season over the years, from Armando Bacot, Leaky Black, Brady Manek, Harrison Ingram and as of last year, RJ Davis, now with the Los Angeles Lakers organization. And also those who have decided to transfer, like Caleb Love, Elliot Cadeau (now at Michigan) and Ian Jackson (now at St. John's).
UNC’s 2025-2026 Roster Could Be the Best Under Hubert Davis
Davis and his coaching staff have developed a team that can shoot, rebound (have the height to at least) and from the looks of social media, the chemistry is forming off the parquet, too.
Last season, the Tar Heels experienced being one of the First Four teams in this year's NCAAT — playing San Diego State to advance to the Round of 64. San Diego State suffered by a score of 95-68 to UNC, as RJ Davis scored 26 points, Trimble added on 16 and Ven-Allen Lubin (now at NC State) contributed with 12 points of his own.
This squad has developed over time — starting with the addition of Wilson over the offseason, and his big announcement on the NBA on TNT show — and then Powell, Veesaar, Evans and the rest of the portal commits found their way to Chapel Hill. And who knows, the team could reach the top at the end of April next year.
Maybe... who knows? Nobody, but the season is about to get underway once October hits.
The men's basketball team will be at ACC Tipoff on Tuesday, October 7 to speak to all of the interested media in attendance in Charlotte, North Carolina at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown. North Carolina's season is approaching, and everyone will know how good or not the team is.
