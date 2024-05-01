Transfer Big Man Confirms UNC Basketball Gets Last Visit
Former Rutgers center and prime UNC basketball target Clifford Omoruyi hasn't formally chopped his list down from the dozen he revealed a few weeks ago. But his list of visits likely indicates the bonafide contenders to land the 6-foot-11, 240-pound veteran giant.
And the Tar Heels are in an ideal position to seal the deal. According to On3's Joe Tipton, Omoruyi's tour of Chapel Hill, beginning on Thursday, will be the last visit in his recruitment.
Omoruyi, an All-Big Ten defender as a junior and senior who now ranks No. 11 overall on the 247Sports portal rankings, has thus far checked out Alabama, Georgetown, and Kansas State.
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his cohorts should have an enticing pitch prepared for Omoruyi, assuming that a potential big-time presence in the ACC is attractive to the 22-year-old as he ponders where he'll exhaust his final year of college eligibility.
After all, the Tar Heels haven't yet landed a big man from this year's transfer portal but have loads of playing time available down low due to the departures of full-time starters Armando Bacot and Harrison Ingram.
As a senior starting all 32 contests for the Scarlet Knights, Clifford Omoruyi averaged 10.5 points and 8.3 rebounds, not to mention his Big Ten-leading 2.9 blocks per game. He's not a threat from deep and doesn't possess a wide variety of post moves, but he shot a respectable 51.2 percent from the field and 61.0 percent at the foul line this past season.
