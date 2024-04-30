UNC Basketball: One Piece Away From Absolutely Loaded Roster
Hubert Davis understands the portal. For the fourth year in a row since assuming the reins in Chapel Hill, the UNC basketball head coach has landed at least one impact transfer.
This time, it's junior-to-be wing Cade Tyson, who announced his commitment to the Tar Heels on Sunday. The 6-foot-7 sniper averaged 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game as a sophomore at Belmont last season, shooting 46.5 percent beyond the arc.
Tyson, the younger brother of former Clemson standout Hunter Tyson, should help fill a hole left by 2023-24 Tar Heel starters Cormac Ryan and Harrison Ingram. Plus, Carolina is reportedly set to return the reigning ACC Player of the Year in super senior RJ Davis.
The Tar Heels also boast two elite incoming freshmen in five-star McDonald's All-Americans Ian Jackson and Drake Powell. And there's a blossoming sophomore point guard on tap in Elliot Cadeau, not to mention several key returning role players, notably Seth Trimble, Jalen Washington, and Jae’Lyn Withers.
These pieces are all good, but most Carolina fans agree that the Tar Heels need a proven big man to anchor the post. The awkward lip fuzz of Alabama’s Grant Nelson should have been enough to show that UNC lacked sufficient interior toughness behind Armando Bacot.
No. 5 is now gone. And as things stand, the best option the Tar Heels have down low is Jalen Washington, who appears to be a four trapped in a five’s body.
UNC basketball needs to get a bit stronger and tougher down low to avoid ACC bigs eating their lunch next season.
Perimeter shooting and defense appear to be ready to go. UNC just needs a big body to anchor the paint. No need to panic yet, though. If anybody can close a portal prospect, it’s the man running the show in Chapel Hill these days, despite the fact he's thus far only struck out in his attempts to reel in a center from this year's transfer portal.
This week, Hubert Davis and his cohorts are preparing to host former four-year Rutgers center and three-year starter Clifford Omoruyi, a two-time Big Ten All-Defensive Team selection. The 22-year-old averaged 10.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game as a senior. He fits the description of what UNC lacks.
