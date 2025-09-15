The True Reason Why the Tar Heels Played Richmond
Why Did UNC Schedule Richmond?
In a season packed with star-studded college program matchups against Clemson and NC State, why did UNC drop Richmond into the schedule?
The answer lies in what’s known as a “buy game.” Larger programs often schedule smaller ones, either as a one-off or home-and-home deal, where the big school agrees to pay the smaller school a fee. For the smaller program, it’s revenue, exposure, and experience. For the larger program, it’s a winnable game that helps fill non-conference slots, generate home revenue, boost recruiting, or build momentum.
That’s exactly what happened in Chapel Hill. Despite the pure destruction UNC handed Richmond in a 41-6 victory, every box was checked.
The Money Behind the Matchup
In a game contract obtained by the USA Today Network, UNC paid Richmond $400,000 in 2022 for the game. For the Tar Heels, it became a momentum builder. We saw players like Demon “JuJu” June, Mikai Gbayor, and Melkart Abou-Jaoude step up in ways fans hadn’t seen until this weekend. JuJu powered the offense with 14 carries for 148 rushing yards, Gbayor stood out on defense with a 62-yard fumble return touchdown, and Abou-Jaoude made a name for himself with 2 crucial sacks.
However, these arrangements aren’t unique. Last season, SEC powerhouse LSU paid South Alabama $1.65 million to travel to Baton Rouge. No matter the conference, Power 5 schools rely on these deals, often made years in advance, as part of their strategy in positioning and building their programs.
Mutual Benefit
For UNC, it was a chance to roll out depth, re-energize the fan base, and head into a tougher stretch of the season–with conference play ahead–confidently. For Richmond, it was a rare stage. The Spiders played in front of 50,500 fans at Kenan Stadium, compared to their typical 8,700 at home in Virginia, and ultimately gained national television exposure. With that nearly 500% surge in viewership also comes a new recruiting pitch: we’ve played on the Power Five stage.
Locking Back In
This match proved crucial to the momentum of the Tar Heels as they prepare for their next matchup on Saturday, Sept. 20, against an undefeated UCF team. With players starting to mesh and the resurgence of energy from a dedicated Tar Heel fanbase, the team has acquired an extra push that will keep them confident, in rhythm, and locked in before conference play.
Richmond got a check, UNC got a tune-up, and both walked away with what they came for–despite the lopsided scoreboard.
