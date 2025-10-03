This One Trait Keeps Austin Blaske Ready Up Front
Austin Blaske is an experienced veteran in college football, beginning his career at the University of Georgia before going to Chapel Hill to become a Tar Heel. The 6-foot-5 and 310-pound offensive lineman from Effingham County, Georgia, spent the first three games on the sidelines due to a non-contact injury suffered during Fall Camp this past August.
- "Yeah, it was not," said Blaske about the incident being non-contact. "I just stepped wrong on it. Yeah. I mean, nothing crazy. Just stepped wrong and just had to get, you know, be out for a little while, and, you know, it is what it is, but, you know, I'm glad I'm back here now."
While speaking to the media, Blaske gave his credit to Director of Sports Performance, Moses Cabrera, someone who has worked for quite some time with Belichick, and the rest of the trainers on helping him get back to playing shape.
- "Yeah, Moses and trainers did a good job getting me back to where I am right now," said Blaske. You know, those two weeks I was off, just, you know, make sure I'm staying in shape and, you know, staying in football shape, which is different than just running. So, I think they did a really good job of keeping me, you know, ready to go whenever my number was called."
Austin Blaske's Versatility
Versatility is always great for a player to have, not just in football, but in all sports in general. The Tar Heels have benefited from that out of Blaske's skill set and he shared more about it with the media this past Tuesday.
- "Yeah, I think it's awesome, just, you know, knowing how to play all five positions. Because, you know, you never know when someone's going to go down. So, having that ability to slide over and be, you know, one of those best five that are out there, the best five combination that we have to be out there. I think it really, you know, it makes me feel good being able to do that just to know I can step in if anybody gets injured or, you know, it just needs to be a switch, and I think that, you know, that's big time."
North Carolina takes on Clemson on Saturday, Oct. 4 at noon, as the two programs are desperate for a win that will help them retrace their steps toward finding success throughout the rest of the 2025 season.
