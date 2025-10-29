Kings vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 29
The Chicago Bulls may be the most surprising undefeated team in the NBA this season, and they’re favored to keep that going on Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings.
Sacramento is coming off a close loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, falling to 1-3 on the season. On the bright side for Kings bettors, they finally covered the spread for the first tim in the 2025-26 campaign.
Now, the Kings are set as road dogs on the second night of a back-to-back, even though guard Coby White remains out for the Bulls.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s matchup.
Kings vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Kings +4.5 (-108)
- Bulls -4.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Kings: +164
- Bulls: -198
Total
- 238.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Kings vs. Bulls How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 29
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: United Center
- How to Watch (TV): CHSN, NBC Sports California
- Kings record: 1-3
- Bulls record: 3-0
Kings vs. Bulls Injury Reports
Kings Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Bulls Injury Report
- Coby White – out
- Zach Collins – out
Kings vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets
Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
- Zach LaVine OVER 22.5 Points (-118)
LaVine scored 23 points on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the fourth time this season he’s scored over 22.5 points in the 2025-26 season.
LaVine is averaging 29.0 points per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from 3, taking a whopping 19.8 shots per game.
Even though the Bulls have been solid on defense to start this season, I think LaVine could have a big game against his former team given how much he’s been relied on by the Kings. It only took 13 shots for LaVine to clear this prop on Tuesday against the No. 1 defense in the league in OKC.
Kings vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick
I’m buying the Bulls to keep this hot stretch to start the season going on Wednesday.
I took Chicago to finish with 32 or more wins in the 2025-26 season, and it has played elite defense (No. 2 in defensive rating) to open this season.
While I don’t expect that to be the norm, I do think the Bulls can beat this Kings team that is just 25th in offensive rating and playing the second night of a back-to-back after a close loss to OKC.
It took a shorthanded OKC team for the Kings to cover the spread for the first time this season, while Chicago is a perfect 3-0 against the number, winning by four, 12 and five despite being an underdog in all of those games.
Pick: Bulls -4.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
