EXCLUSIVE: Mother of UNC Commits Talks "Dream Come True" Commitment
The North Carolina Tar Heels are getting some of the best recruits in the state of North Carolina, as they added Jayden and Zavion Griffin-Haynes.
They are a pair of brothers who bring a lot to the table. They have many offers, but yet they decided to stay home and commit to the Tar Heels. This is something that their mother, Latara Griffin, feels is a dream come true.
She detailed what Zavion and Jayden's commitment to the Tar Heels mean to her, as she spoke to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
"Man, this is a dream come true. A lot of the offers that they have received, they share, but they have a lot of offers that are separate. I can tell you from January up until May, we have been everywhere. Every weekend, my phone is being called, everyone wants an interview, everybody wants to know where I want them to go, and as a Mom, the only thing I wanted was for my children to stay together," she said.
"If that meant we were going to have to pack up and move, then we were going to pack up and move. I will say that when we did the OV, they rolled out the red carpet for us. They treated us so well. We probably visited UNC the most; we spent a lot of time at UNC, even when the coach was Mack Brown, we spent the most time up there. Then the coaching staff switched to Belichick."
"When I first met Belichick, I told him relationships are big to me. I care about being able to lay my head down at night and not worry about where my children are or if they are taken care of. The fact that they love both of my children, not just one, they both got their own offers, and they committed separately," she said.
It wasn't like Jayden was a walk-on or Zavion. Nothing like that. They made it known that they want these kids. They want them to stay home and play for them and be developed by them. They have been persistent in that, and the fact that I will be having two jerseys that rep Griffin-Haynes on the back, and that they will be developed by arguably the best coach that has ever coached, and I get to stay at home. So, it is a dream come true for me."
