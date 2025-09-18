Zion Smith Shares North Carolina Commitment Updates
There are a ton of commitments in the 2026 recruiting class for the North Carolina Tar Heels, as this is the first full class for the new head coach in town, Bill Belichick.
There are multiple different position groups that he has been able to land multiple prospects that including the offensive line, which is one of the more impressive position groups that he has recruited at, with a specific recruit coming to mind, and that recruit being Zion Smith.
Smith is one of the more impressive recruits in the country for many different reasons, including his ability to be on the interior of the offensive line as well as his ability to be one of the better players when playing on the inside.
He recently caught up with North Carolina Tar Heels On Si to discuss his commitment. Here is what he had to say.
- "My commitment has been great so far I really liked the opening game energy with the crowd," the North Carolina Tar Heels commit stated with honest when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about the current commitment standpoint that he has.
The talented prospect with then jump into a conversation about which coach he talks to the most as well as what plans they have when it comes to their conversation, as they consistently converse about different things. Here is what he had to say when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
- "I've been talking a lot to Coach Will Friend, and our conversations are great. We have big plans for the 26' season."
Will the talented prospect be taking a visit to see the North Carolina Tar Heels, and if so, when will that be, as there are multiple more games that remain as home contests for the Tar Heels? He details how he will be visiting for one of the more important games of the season.
- "The Duke game but maybe sooner"
Is the talented prospect currently taking calls from other programs, or is he locked in with the North Carolina Tar Heels now that he progresses through his high school football season?
- "I’m just focused on finishing the season and getting ready as a Tar Heel."
Finally, the talented commit with them jumped into a quick but promising statement when asked if he would be visiting any other programs other than the North Carolina Tar Heels program.
- "No."
