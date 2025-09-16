Rashad Streets Breaks Down Relationship With North Carolina
Rashad Streets is one of the biggest targets for the Tar Heels, and is someone who has remained one of the nation's most intriguing players. He recently caught up with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI to detail his recruitment.
EXCLUSIVE: Rashad Streets Talks North Carolina Relationship
- "I would say UNC is doing a good job! A bunch of coaches reach out to me and check in and let me know I’m a priority for them. They are pretty consistent in their recruitment of me," the talented prospect stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about his North Carolina Tar Heels relationship and opportunity.
The talented prospect would then jump into a conversation about which coach on the staff he talks to the most, as he has been able to talk with multiple different coaches. This includes the head man in charge. That guy is Bill Belichick.
Belichick is one of the better coaches in the nation simply due to his lengthy history in the NFL. He has been one of the more accomplished coaches in history, so this was obviously a big point of emphasis for the prospect.
- "I have talked with Coach Belichick a few times, he has personally invited me to games and lets me know how great I would be for what his defense does! I have also spoken with Coach Diaco a good amount in person and on the phone. He thinks I have a great skill set and a really talented pass rusher."
The talented prospect has already visited.
- "I took a visit to the UNC vs TCU game after getting an invite from Coach Belichick. I visit every so often it’s not too far so it’s easy to get up the road and check them out."
There are multiple different schools that he has started to see a lot of love from. He went into details.
- "I would say Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio State, Florida State, Penn State, Nebraska, Georgia, Clemson, and a few others! They are really consistent in their recruitment of me and show a lot of love. They make me feel like a priority."
There are multiple different coaches that the talented prospect has been able to communicate with across the nation, but none have seemed to be more of a question mark than Belichick from an outsider looking in. he details how he is interested in seeing how things unfold under him.
- "I think there are a lot of unknowns at UNC right now. I would like to continue and see how the program changes and develops under Coach Belichick."
