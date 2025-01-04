Mani Powell Follows Barry Odom to Purdue, Latest Rebel to Defect to West Lafayette
Barry Odom’s transition to Purdue has significantly impacted UNLV, as the Boilermakers’ new head coach continues to draw from his former roster. Linebacker Mani Powell is the latest Rebel to follow Odom, becoming one of seven UNLV players now committed to Purdue, alongside six additional recruits.
Powell, a standout in his lone season with the Rebels, tallied 59 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks in 2023. He was instrumental in UNLV’s defensive success, which included a top-25 finish, an appearance in the Mountain West Championship game, and an LA Bowl victory over Cal. His transfer is part of a broader wave that includes offensive linemen Jalen St. John, Hank Purvis, and Mason Vicari, tight ends Christian Moore and Christian Earls, and cornerback Tony Grimes, all of whom will bolster Purdue’s roster.
Odom’s ability to lure so many key players and recruits to West Lafayette underscores his connection to his former team and staff. However, UNLV has quickly moved to stabilize under the leadership of new head coach Dan Mullen, whose efforts to retain players and recruit fresh talent are already bearing fruit. Odom’s ability to lure so many key players and recruits to West Lafayette underscores his connection to his former team and staff. However, UNLV has quickly moved to stabilize under the leadership of new head coach Dan Mullen, whose efforts to retain players and recruit fresh talent are already bearing fruit.
Mullen, a proven winner with a history of success at Florida and Mississippi State, has reassured many of UNLV’s returning players while initiating an aggressive recruiting push.
Early results indicate that the program’s foundation remains strong despite the loss of several key contributors to Purdue. Mullen’s expertise in developing quarterbacks and crafting high-powered offenses has already attracted interest from top-tier recruits, signaling a promising future for the Rebels.
Recommended Articles
Tight End Nick Elksnis Reunites with Dan Mullen at UNLV, Set to Bolster Rebels’ Offense
Jahmeir Spain Recruiting Profile: Can Dan Mullen Lure Him to UNLV?
Offensive Lineman Toby Moore Returns to UNLV, Excited For Dan Mullen Era
UNLV Football Names Kyle Hoke as Safeties Coach
UNLV Football Welcomes Mike Sollenne as Offensive Line Coach