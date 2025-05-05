UNLV Women’s Golf Dominates Mountain West Awards With Trio Of Standout Honors
Recently, the Mountain West Conference held the 2024 - 2025 Mountain West awards, which honor the most deserving student athletes in the conference for their accomplishments and contributions on the field, off the field, and in the classroom. Across all of their athletic programs, the UNLV Rebels won a ton of awards. However, no athletic program at the school left more decorated than the Rebels women's golf team. Toa Yokoyama, Mayumi Umezu, and McKenzi Hall all earned prestigious honors.
Yokoyama earned an All-Mountain West Conference selection on the All-Mountain West first team. The Tokyo, Japan native played her high school golf at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. She shot a career-best 72.15, had five top-five finishes, and six top-10 finishes. All three marks led the Mountain West Conference. It was an outstanding year for the young athlete who proved to be one of the best women golfers in the country this season.
Umezu also earned All-Mountain West first team honors. She hails from Waimea, Hawai‘i. Her 72.33 scoring average was good enough for second best in the Mountain West Conference behind only her teammate Yokoyama. The highlights of her year were finishing second at the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic, shooting a career-best 54-hole score of 9-under 207 in Denver, and shooting 8-under 68 in a round twice this season.
Hall is from right here in Vegas and finished as a top-10 player in the Mountain West with a 73.67 scoring average. While her 9-under 207 at Texas State and two -6 rounds 66 were huge moments for her, one shot stands out among the rest when she made a 40-foot birdie putt to clinch the team's conference championship at the Mountain West Championship in a playoff hole. She was named to the All-Mountain West second team at the awards ceremony.
