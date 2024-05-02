USC Women's Basketball: Projecting 2-Time All-Pac-12 Transfer's Role With Trojans
The USC women's basketball program got one of the better players in the transfer portal recently. They landed guard Talia von Oelhoffen from Oregon State to add to their already stacked roster.
von Oelhoffen was great for the Beavers but wanted a chance to switch teams with others leaving Corvallis. Now with the Trojans, she will be looking to make her mark and help them get over the hump next season.
Matt Zemek of Trojans Wire looked at the Trojans roster and projected how the team may use von Oelhoffen this coming season. Specifically, Zemek looked at the three-point chances that she would get due to the star power across the roster.
"Von Oelhoffen will get a lot of open 3-pointers as a result of defenses keying on JuJu Watkins and Kiki Iriafen. If Von Oelhoffen shoots the 3 consistently well, USC will be extremely hard to beat."
With JuJu Watkins on the roster, almost every other USC player will be given more chances to shoot the ball. Teams are going to try to take the ball out of Watkins' hands, giving others a chance to step up.
Last season for the Beavers, von Oelhoffen averaged 10.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. She shot 31.7 percent from beyond the arch, a number that will need to improve this year.
"Part of what Von Oelhoffen brings to USC is more size, length and power. On defense, that will matter. Recall the Baylor game, in which Padilla had a tough time stopping Baylor’s guards before Kayla Williams was brought in to turn the tide in a narrow USC win. Von Oelhoffen gives USC a superteam-caliber defensive presence."
If the Trojans can get her into form, they will be a tough team to take down. USC is looking to improve upon their Elite Eight appearance and hopefully, win a title next season.
More USC: USC Women's Basketball: Trojans Transfers Can Maximize Rayah Marshall