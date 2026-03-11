USC Trojans Baseball Makes History With Latest Win

History was made on Tuesday as the USC Trojans defeated the Long Beach State Dirtbags 6-1 to move to 16-0 on the season. With the win, the Trojans have now made history as their 16-0 start is the best in program history.

After a 2025 season that featured the Trojans finishing with a 37-23 overall record and 18-12 in Big Ten play, USC has made impressive strides and shows no signs of stopping with a history-making 16-0 start.

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC pitcher Caden Hunter (22) throws the ball in the ninth inning against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

USC is one of two teams in college baseball that has an undefeated 16-0 record on the season, the other being the Texas Longhorns. In the win over Long Beach State, the Trojans were led by junior catcher Isaac Cadena, who recorded two runs and two hits for USC.

Junior left fielder Andrew Lamb also had a remarkable impact in the Trojans 6-1 win over Long Beach State, recording a three-run home run to open the scoring in the second inning. Lamb also recorded four RBIs, one hit, and a run for the Trojans.

USC Trojans Dominance to Start 2026 Season

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC pitcher Mason Edwards (30) throws the ball during the fourth inning against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

While history has been made, USC has proven to be a top contender in the Big Ten this season and is capable of making a potential run in the NCAA Tournament. Along with their impressive wins in non-conference play, the Trojans were dominant in their one conference series sweep against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

USC outscored Illinois 13-3 in their three-game series sweep, which included two 4-0 shutout wins. The Trojans pitching has been phenomenal this season and could help guide USC to a championship-winning year. Pitchers Mason Edwards and Grant Govel have both looked phenomenal on the mound this season.

In four starts this season, Edwards leads the Trojans in strikeouts with 42 in 24 innings pitched and has maintained a 0.00 ERA, one of the most impressive starts by a pitcher in all of college baseball this year. Govel has also maintained a 0.00 ERA in his four starts, along with recording 29 strikeouts.

How Trojans Can Maintain Their Impressive Start

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC infielder Adrian Lopez (5) waves off a teammate as he tags first base during the ninth inning against Saint Mary's at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

With Big Ten conference play expected to gear into full swing, the Trojans look to keep up their impressive performances on offense from junior infielders Kevin Takeuchi and Adrian Lopez. Takeuchi and Lopez have been the leaders for the Trojans this season. Takeuchi leads the Trojans with 21 hits, 15 runs, 13 RBIs, and one home run. Lopez has recorded 18 hits, 14 runs, and 10 RBIs for the Trojans this season.

Top teams in the Big Ten that look to pose the biggest threat to the Trojans this season include the Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, all teams that are off to undefeated 3-0 starts.

USC looks to remain undefeated on the season and extend its record-breaking start when they face off against the San Diego Toreros on Wednesday, March 11. The first pitch from Dedeaux Field in Los Angeles, California, between USC and San Diego is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on Big Ten Plus.

