USC Trojans' Pitching Duo Leading the Way For Historic Start

The USC Trojans are rolling on the diamond. Although the Trojans' offense deserves their fair share of credit, it's been their pitching that has been the x-factor to their early success this season. USC's pitching staff is among the nation's leaders in ERA.

Leading the way for the Trojans on the mound is left-hand pitcher Mason Edwards and right-hand pitcher Grant Govel. Both are in the midst of breakout seasons and have made major contributions to the Trojans' hot start.

Mason Edwards' blazing hot start

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC pitcher Mason Edwards (30) throws the ball during the fourth inning against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

It's been nothing short of spectacular what Edwards has been able to do in his first four starts of the season.

In 24 innings of work, Edwards has allowed only three hits and no runs. He's thrown for six or more innings in three of his four starts so far. Edwards has nearly a 4:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio with 42 strikeouts and only 10 walks issued.

Safe to say, Edwards is on track to be one of the best pitching prospects to come out of USC in quite some time if he continues his pace.

As a sophomore last season, Edwards flashed signs of serious talent when he made five starts but failed at becoming a mainstay in the weekend rotation. This year, he was named as the opening day starter vs. Pepperdine and has looked the part ever since.

Grant Govel's rapid development

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC head coach Andy Stankiewicz takes questions after a game against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

After bursting onto the scene as a freshman last season, Govel looks to have taken the next step in his development through four starts.

He's thrown for at least six innings in each of his four starts and topped seven innings twice. He leads the team with 26 innings thrown and has allowed two runs, with only one being earned. His 0.35 ERA would be a team-high with most programs, but since Edwards is sitting with a 0.00 ERA, Govel will have to settle for second-leading.

Govel is good enough to be a Friday starter for the Trojans if necessary, making him a dangerous No. 2 weekend option for Stankiewicz and company.

Giving credit to USC's coaching staff

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC catcher Augie Lopez (24) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run in the fifth inning against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

A large portion on the Trojans' pitching success can be attributed to the addition of pitching coach Sean Allen during the 2024 offseason. Allen went to work immediately and helped Caden Aoki and Caden Hunter take big leaps under his watch last season. However, Aoki transferred to Georgia in the offseason and Hunter was taken in the 2025 MLB Draft.

Now, Allen has transformed the Edwards and Govel into legitimate prospects. Allen's work also extends into the bullpen with players like Sax Matson and Gavin Lauridsen. Matson, a junior, is in the midst of the best start to his career and Lauridsen has been finding plenty of success as a freshman.

It's still early in the year, but there's no doubt that the work Allen and the Trojans' pitching staff have put in has been paying off. If USC can find a way to sustain the success on the mound, they could find themselves in the thick of the Big Ten Conference title hunt.

SIGN UP FOR THE USC TROJANS NEWSLETTER HERE!