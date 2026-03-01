USC’s Undefeated Start Has Them in Group With Elite Programs

The USC Trojans baseball team is off to a hot start in the 2026 season. USC is among five teams in Division 1 college baseball that is undefeated.

USC Trojans Undefeated in 2026

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC pitcher Caden Hunter (22) high-fives teammates after a game against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

USC baseball is 9-0 out of the gates here in 2026. The Trojans started off the season with a three-game sweep over the Pepperdine Waves. After beating the LMU Lions, USC followed that up with a three-game sweep over the Rice Owls to improve to 7-0. USC has knocked the Cal Poly Mustangs in the first two games of their four-game set to improve to 9-0. They still have two games remaining against the Mustangs in this long four game series with matchups set for Saturday and Sunday.

The only other undefeated teams in the country are these four:

-Mississippi State Bulldogs

-Texas Longhorns

-Texas A&M Aggies

-New Mexico Lobos

Mississippi State, Texas, and Texas A&M are all programs that are consistently in the NCAA Tournament and in the mix for the College World Series. USC snapped a decade long streak of missing the NCAA Tournament last season. Making the Super Regional and College World Series this season would snap even longer droughts.

USC has a history of winning in baseball with 12 national championships dating back to 1948. The most recent one was in 1998. The Trojans have not made it back to a College World Series since 2001. Furthermore, USC has not made it to a Super Regional since 2005.

Will 2026 be another season of USC baseball snapping program droughts? They could not be off to a better start.

USC Trojans Seeking Second Consecutive NCAA Tournament Appearance

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC infielder Ethan Hedges (15) hits the ball in the seventh inning against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

USC is coming off a 2025 season in which they went 37-23 overall with a mark of 18-12 in Big Ten play under coach Andy Stankiewicz. The Trojans made it into the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2015 season, but ended up falling in the regionals to the Oregon State Beavers.

The Trojans are eyeing a second consecutive tournament appearance in 2026. So far in the young season, USC has been led at the plate by infielder/outfielder Kevin Takeuchi. Takeuchi is hitting .367 with nine runs batted in, seven walks, and four stolen bases.

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC infielder Ethan Hedges (15) encourage infielder Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek (27) during the fifth inning after hitting his second home run of the game at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

USC has hit six home runs this year, with two of them coming from outfielder Jack Basseer. To go along with his two home runs, Basseer has been hitting .313 with six runs batted in, and two walks.

Nobody has pitched more innings for USC and been more un-hittable than pitcher Mason Edwards. In 18 innings pitched, Edwards has 31 strikeouts while just allowing one hit and zero runs.

Pitcher Grant Govel has also shown his dominance. In 12 innings pitched, he has 21 strikeouts while allowing one hit and zero runs.